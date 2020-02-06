Park City pedestrian hit by driver, causing critical injuries

A driver hit a pedestrian in Park City on Thursday evening, badly injuring the person, the Park City Police Department said.

The police said the accident occurred at a little bit after 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of Empire Avenue. According to the Police Department, a van was traveling in the northbound, or outbound, direction when it hit the person. The police described the pedestrian as a young adult man. He was waiting at a bus stop at the time of the accident, the police said.

The Police Department said an ambulance took the pedestrian to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. He suffered what the police described as critical injuries. The police did not immediately release details about the injuries.

The Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol are conducting a joint investigation.