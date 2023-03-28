 Park City plan for pedestrians and bicyclists subject of open house Wednesday | ParkRecord.com
Park City plan for pedestrians and bicyclists subject of open house Wednesday

City Hall is scheduled to hold an open house on Wednesday to outline plans for bicycling and pedestrian routes. The municipal government is amid a broad effort designed to help craft priorities for investments in the routes. Officials earlier made improvements for bicyclists along Park Avenue, shown. The open house is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Park City Museum Education & Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Drive.
Jay Hamburger/Park Record
