Park City Planning Commission approves Woodside Park housing development

News | May 22, 2019

Park Record Staff
Park City wants to build a second phase of workforce or otherwise restricted housing in Woodside Park and has received early criticism about the size of the project.
Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp.

The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday night voted to approve the second phase of City Hall’s Woodside Park workforce or otherwise affordable housing development after a lengthy hearing that featured testimony in support of the project as well as opposition.

The vote was 5-1 with Planning Commissioner Laura Suesser dissenting.

An opponent of the project, Doug Lee, said afterward he is considering appealing the Planning Commission vote to the Park City Council.

The Park Record will update this story.

