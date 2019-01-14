Park City Planning Commission candidate once resigned from same panel

A former member of the Park City Planning Commission who resigned in 2011 amid a criminal case brought against him stemming from a slow-speed traffic accident has submitted an application to serve on the influential panel again.

Richard Luskin submitted his name as a candidate for one of two spots available on the Planning Commission. Luskin served on the Planning Commission for approximately 1 ½ years before the resignation in the spring of 2011.

Luskin was the driver in an accident on Main Street over New Year's 2011. He drove a car into a Park City Police Department sport utility vehicle on Main Street. Luskin eventually pleaded guilty to a count of impaired driving as part of a deal with prosecutors. Then-Mayor Dana Williams that spring praised Luskin's work as a member of the Planning Commission, saying he prepared himself to review matters before the panel.

Luskin, a lawyer, lives in Old Town and has lived in Park City for 14 years.

In his current application for appointment to the Planning Commission, Luskin notes his previous tenure on the panel. He also lists experience with wilderness issues.

The Luskin application says important issues for the Planning Commission include unspecified road corridors, parking and what he labels "event saturation." He says rush hours need to be staggered, broader marketing of the bus system is a means to address parking and event schedules should be reviewed. The schedule of events is typically not an issue put to the Planning Commission.

Recommended Stories For You

"Increase marketing of bus; possible e-bike expansion; e-scooters; more trolleys," he says as he addresses parking.