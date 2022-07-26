Park City Planning Commission slated to review workforce housing proposal

A parcel on Homestake Road in the Bonanza Park district has been proposed as the site for a workforce housing development that would be built through a partnership between Park City and a private company.

J. Fisher Company, a Centerville real estate services firm, wants to build the project on a City Hall-owned 1.86-acre lot at 1875 Homestake Road.

“The Homestake project is a rare opportunity for the City to work towards achieving its affordable housing goals,” J. Fisher Company representatives say in a letter to the Park City Planning Department. “We believe that this is a strong plan and is one that is both financially feasible and fits well within the fabric of the neighborhood. That being said, the Applicant is open to receiving any input from any source to make the plan better and improve the overall compatibility of the plan with the surrounding neighborhood.”

The Park City Planning Commission is scheduled to review the proposal on Wednesday. A public hearing, followed either by further discussion or a vote on the project, is proposed for late October.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building. To attend virtually, go to https://www.parkcity.org/government/city-council/city-council-meetings/current-public-meeting-info-listen-live .

Under J. Fisher Company’s plan, 123 rental units would be built on the triangular-shaped property, with 80% housing set aside for the workforce and 20% market-rate units. The breakdown would be 46 one-bedroom units, 37 of them for the workforce; 74 two-bedroom units, 60 of them for the workforce; and three three-bedroom units, two of them for the workforce.

The units, which would be in one building, would total 103,060 square feet. The project would have 131 parking stalls, with 125 of them underground and six of them surface spots.

The property is surrounded by Homestake Road to the west; the future westward Munchkin Road expansion to the north, where Recycle Utah is now located; the Rocky Mountain Power Substation to the east; and the Ironhorse commercial area to the south. The Blind Dog Restaurant & Raw Bar, the Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive, Homestake condominiums, and Claimjumper condominiums also are adjacent to the site.

The J. Fisher Company letter says the Homestake site was an old railroad yard and the railroad was used extensively to transport materials in and out of Park City during the mining era.

An engineering firm found in an initial environmental study that the top 12 inches to 18 inches of the ground might be contaminated due to mining-era tailings and ore possibly falling off the rail cars or being carried on the hooves of pack animals, according to the letter.

“The Applicant is moving forward with a Phase 2 Environmental study which will actually sample the site and determine the extent and depth of any contamination,” the letter says. “The Phase 2 report will also determine what efforts and protocols need to be followed for the site to remove contamination.”

The current use of the property is storage and parking, the letter says.

“Parking is one of the crucible issues facing the Homestake project and it is a subject that requires direction from the Planning Staff and Planning Commission,” the letter says. “The Homestake lot is central to a parking lease the City currently has with the Kimball Arts Center, located directly to the north of the Recycling Center. The City is required to provide 40 spaces until September 30, 2024 (with an 18-month extension) for the benefit of the Kimball Arts Center. While the City has the right to relocate those spaces to an area that is reasonably close to the KAC, the obligation nonetheless exists and is currently being satisfied by the subject property.”

A Planning Department report notes the property is centrally located to grocery stores, schools, transit, resorts, commercial areas and restaurants.

“It has easy and ready pedestrian access to all of those adjacent uses and is an ideal spot to place affordable housing,” the report says.