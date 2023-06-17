Park City planning panel spots draw field with wide-ranging backgrounds

The Park City Planning Commission in December moved a meeting to The Prospector, on Sidewinder Drive, to accommodate the large crowd. A field of Parkites with wide-ranging backgrounds is seeking an appointment to the influential panel. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

A group of Parkites with wide-ranging backgrounds is competing for a spot on the Park City Planning Commission, a panel with broad duties in growth and development matters.

Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council are reviewing the candidates and appointments are expected shortly. The terms of two Planning Commissioners expire in July. One of the incumbents is seeking reappointment.

The Planning Commission is seen as ranking second in importance of City Hall’s boards and commissions, trailing only the City Council.

A summary of the Planning Commission applications:

• Christin Van Dine, an incumbent member of the Planning Commission, is a physician assistant and says she has learned lots about the City Hall planning process during her time on the panel. She praises the work of the Park City Planning Department.

“I think community members is the most challenging aspect. In general I know that many do not understand that we are appointed community members with no political agenda, and I believe that is very important for us to continue pushing so that planning commission does not become a politically polarizing point for the community,” Van Dine says in the application.

• Elyse Kats is a former City Hall staffer who worked on affordable housing for the municipal government and now works for the not-for-profit Mountainlands Community Housing Trust. She also is a member of a City Hall committee exploring the future of Bonanza Park and Snow Creek. Kats has a background in housing development in a suburban setting. Kats in the application lists professional planner when asked about her skills or experience.

“As an avid cyclist, I would certainly check out the agenda item’s physically (during the Summer, and then drive by in the Winter) to get a greater understanding of the surrounding neighborhood,” she says in the application.

• Esteban Nuñez is a real estate agent with a military background. He says the time in the military provided skills that are relevant to service on the Planning Commission. He also holds a real estate development master’s degree.

“Throughout my academic and professional career, I have demonstrated a commitment to serving in and fulfilling duties, assignments, commitments and obligations in my designated roles and working collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals,” he says in the application. The application also says: “Effective communication and collaboration between the Planning Department, applicants, and community members through mutual understanding, comprehensive knowledge of current/upcoming issues and constructive participation will be paramount for success.”

• Frank Karoly works in the commercial construction industry and is currently the president of a homeowners association in Stonebridge. The application says he has spent “34 years working and negotiating with engineers & contractors. Specifically in the design/development phases, negotiating contracts and project management.”

• Matt Nagie has a background in transportation engineering and as a physics teacher. He is also a candidate for the Park City Council. Nagie’s other experience includes participating in the Citizens Academy of the Park City Police Department and a role with Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

“Understanding of Park City’s challenges: I am a 20-year-plus full-time Snyderville Basin resident and a 3-year Park City resident, with a degree and professional experience in transportation engineering. I have followed Park City’s development and transportation challenges as a citizen and engineer for decades,” he says in the application.

• Michael Fischer describes himself as a project engineer and says he understands “how massive Park City Resort projects get done.” He is also a real estate agent and says he has performed community service. He is a graduate of the Leadership Park City training program. In response to an application question regarding how the Planning Department, the community and people with business before the Planning Commission can support a member of the panel, Fischer wrote “Be my friend,” “Leave me alone” and “Be there.”

• Molly Louthan has a background in designing commercial projects and as a consultant to firms in the Fortune 500 list. Louthan says in the application she drove with her husband “all over America during the pandemic to find a new place to live. We absolutely fell in love with PC. I am looking for a great way to give back and get involved and I am excited about this opportunity.” The application also says: “Partnering with commercial developers, you get to understand which ones are strong and which ones might not be the best for our community. I can also bring in more competition for projects with my networking of builder and architects to make sure that we get the best partners for our investment.”

• Vicki Zgodny is an attorney with experience in New York. She has also taught law. She says she believes “wholeheartedly that our community is what we make of it and that we have an obligation to leave it better than the way we received it for future generations. I am committed to contributing to the betterment of our community and to getting involved in the Municipal Corporation’s efforts to improve our mountain town.” Zgodny says her background as an attorney helps prepare her for a spot on the Planning Commission. “In my legal career, I have learned to present my arguments clearly and persuasively. This skill will be essential in effectively communicating our recommendations to the city council and the public,” she says.

• Rick Shand has experience in the real estate industry and has served as the president of the Park City Board of Realtors. He was previously a member of City Hall’s open-space committee.

“As a 32 year resident of Park City, I’ve had the opportunity to experience our growth. Nothing ever stays the same, but my experience since 1991 gives me insight into where we’ve been, which always helps in determining where we want to go. My technical background and general interest of ‘how things work’ helps me understand the core of an issue and separate the noise from what’s important,” he says in the application.

• Jacob Dewey describes himself as a “small scale developer and landlord. Focused on market rate, attainable workforce housing.” He says he has experience “in a seasonal, vacation/resort focused economy” in Massachusetts and on what he describes as a board of appeals in zoning matters. “I find the uniqueness of our community to be a puzzle that I hope to find myself working to solve. Particularly on the piece of housing, and creating a sustainable living environment for our year round and working residents,” the application says.

• Mark McClure is a licensed general contractor with a background that includes work in Oakland, California. Projects he lists include the redevelopment of an Army base in Oakland and the renovation of a historic theater in Oakland. The application says he has served on the planning commission in Oakland and a board that oversees the Port of Oakland. “Perhaps most importantly, all of my experience – in industry, as a volunteer, and in government-appointed positions – provided me with a thorough education in the realities of working with diverse stakeholder groups . . . ,” the application says.

• Michael Wong, a 1990s-era Park City High School graduate, says in the application he “ran a small business on Main Street” and, previously, worked as an engineer. He has experience in a variety of Park City not-for-profit organizations. “I’m an amazing listener and problem solver. As an engineer, efficiency runs in my blood,” the application says.

• Michael Collins is an attorney and says in the application the “legal background will assist in analyzing the legal issues present and assist the Commission and the individual members when deciding on specific applications and decisions.” He once served on Park City’s Police Complaint Review Committee. The service on the committee could assist him as a member of the Planning Commission, the application says.