Park City plow damages speed bump, later causing a tire puncture

A Park City snowplow tore off the rubber outside of an Old Town speed bump, exposing a rebar core that later caused damage to a tire, the Park City Police Department said.

The anti-speeding measure is located on the uphill side of Hillside Avenue. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the snowplow pulled up the rubber portion, leaving the rebar exposed.

A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on Sunday at 11:42 a.m. headed uphill on Hillside Avenue, driving over the speed bump. The rebar was sticking out and punctured the driver’s side front tire, Kirk said. The driver stopped and called the police.

The municipal Streets Department sent a crew to Hillside Avenue to hammer the rebar into place so it is flush with the road, Kirk said.

The anti-speeding measure is part of City Hall’s efforts to manage traffic on tiny Hillside Avenue. The road connects Marsac Avenue and the upper reaches of Main Street, making it a strategically important route for drivers headed to and from Main Street. It is an especially attractive option for drivers headed to or from upper Deer Valley as well as those driving to or from the southern reaches of Old Town.

There have been complaints from Hillside Avenue residents and people who live on nearby roads about speeding and the amount of traffic, leading City Hall to take steps like installing the speed bump that was damaged by the snowplow.