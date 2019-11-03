Park City poised to select three City Councilors on Tuesday

Park City voters, with ballots waiting on the kitchen table or possibly already mailed back to the Summit County Clerk’s Office, will select three members of the City Council on Tuesday after a cordial campaign that dwelled on well-established issues like traffic and growth.

The vote-by-mail balloting has been ongoing for several weeks, but the deadline is approaching. The postmark deadline for people sending the ballots in the mail is Monday. Voters, though, are able to turn in ballots on Tuesday in a drop box. The drop boxes inside Park City are located at the Marsac Building and The Market at Park City. The drop boxes will be posted through Election Day.

If someone is a registered voter and did not receive a ballot, they may visit the Marsac Building on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. They will be given a ballot. If someone registers to vote that day or has a different address than the one listed on their registration, they can cast a provisional ballot at the Marsac Building. The Summit County Clerk’s Office would need to later qualify a provisional ballot before it is added to the count.

There will be voting-assistance centers at the Marsac Building, the City Hall in Oakley, the City Hall in Coalville and the County Services Building in Kamas on Tuesday. Someone may visit any of the centers to cast a ballot.

The City Council campaign in Park City pits six people against each other for the three seats. Two incumbents — Nann Worel and Becca Gerber — are seeking reelection. The other four candidates are: businessman Max Doilney, Old Town activist and Park City Recreation Advisory Board member Ed Parigian, community organizer and Connect Summit County executive director Deanna Rhodes and event organizer Daniel Lewis.

The person who currently holds the third seat on the ballot, City Councilor Lynn Ware Peek, did not seek a full first term in office after a midterm appointment.

The campaign largely centered on topics that have been constants in Park City political contests for years, including the related issues of growth and traffic, the local economy and workforce or otherwise restricted affordable housing. The candidates generally agreed with the overriding issues with each of them offering their own nuances as they spoke about their platforms. There was support for the broad ideals underpinning the current City Hall agenda, which stresses issues like transportation, social equity, energy and housing.

The two incumbents performed well during an August primary election and are expected to have strong showings on Tuesday as well. If that is the case, the other four candidates could be vying for the third seat on the ballot.

The winners will be sworn into office in January for four-year terms.

Kent Jones, the Summit County clerk, projected turnout in the Park City election will reach between 40 percent and 45 percent.

“So, so. It’s not going to be big,” Jones predicted about the turnout in Park City. “It just isn’t feeling like it’s going to be a huge election.”

For more information about the balloting, contact the Summit County Clerk’s Office at 615-3204.