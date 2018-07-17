Park City police act after woman asked to leave bar 30 times

The Park City Police Department last week responded to numerous reports of parties, noise complaints suspected intoxication and cases logged as suspected disorderly conduct, typical sorts of calls when the city is crowded like it was last week.

The Police Department typically asks the people involved to quiet down, go inside or leave a bar. People usually comply, but in other cases the police take some sort of enforcement action.

In an online posting, the Police Department described a case triggered by a Main Street bar tab during the department's graveyard shift on Sunday, July 15. The posting said a woman was suspected to be intoxicated at the bar and became unhappy with the tab.

She started to throw and break glassware after getting the bill, the posting said, indicating staffers at the bar told the police they asked her to leave 30 times. Officers arrived, finding the woman to be "highly intoxicated," according to the posting. She did not cooperate and provided false information to the officers, the department said in the posting.

The police arrested the woman and booked her into jail on suspicion of intoxication, disorderly conduct, failing to leave a bar and providing false information to the officers, the posting said.

Public police logs did not provide details about other cases last week. Some of the reports included:

Recommended Stories For You

• on Sunday, July 15 at 3:24 a.m., a party with lots of noise was reported along Kearns Boulevard.

• on July 15 at 1:19 a.m., a complaint was logged about people in a hot tub on Norfolk Avenue. They went inside when the police arrived, according to department logs.

• on Saturday, July 14 at 1:56 a.m., loud kids were reported on Captain Molly Drive.

• on Saturday, July 14 at 10:15 p.m., the police fielded a complaint about the volume of a movie that was being shown along Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Wednesday, July 11 at 1:01 a.m., someone on or close to Fairway Village Drive reported shouting and drumming. The Police Department filed the case as suspected disturbing the peace.