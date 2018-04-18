Park City police arrest man, saying he took SUV, drove around lot

The Park City Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in an unusual case that, according to the authorities, involved him taking a sport utility vehicle and then driving around a parking lot.

The police were called to a large parking lot on the 1700 block of Park Avenue at 5:30 p.m. The case was initially reported as an auto theft, Phil Kirk, a Police Department captain, said. The suspect took a 2007 Chevy Blazer that had been left parked with the engine running, Kirk said. The driver of the Blazer was working for a ridesharing firm at the time, the captain said.

The suspect was driving the vehicle around the parking lot as officers arrived. Kirk said the son of the vehicle owner walked up to the Blazer and confronted the driver as it continued to move. The suspect soon parked the vehicle and walked away, Kirk said.

Police officers stopped the suspect as he walked away, indicating he appeared to be impaired. The officers administered field sobriety tests and took him into custody, Kirk said. The man was charged preliminarily with a count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a count of unauthorized control of another's vehicle for an extended time. The man is 38 and from Park City.