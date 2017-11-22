Park City police blotter

On Sunday, Nov. 19, a horn apparently became stuck on a bus on Lowell Avenue at 3:21 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs whether the bus was part of the municipal fleet or privately owned. The Police Department classified the case as an assist to a motorist.

A vehicle reportedly backed into another one at 1:25 p.m. on Main Street. The driver left. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage.

Two vehicles were seen parked in a location on Marsac Avenue where they blocked the road. The vehicles were in an upper Deer Valley section of Marsac Avenue. The Police Department indicated the vehicles were a traffic hazard.

The police were called to Main Street at 1:51 a.m., when a person reportedly refused to pay at a bar. The person "was able to come up with the money to pay his tab" once the police were called, according to department logs.

A ride-sharing service driver was reported to be sleeping in a car at 12:29 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The Police Department indicated no issues were found.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m., a vehicle on Bonanza Drive reportedly backed into another one and left. Public police logs did not provide details about any damage.

An officer pulled over a driver on Main Street at 6:45 p.m. after reportedly seeing the driver's side headlight out.

Someone left tools, including a drill, at an entrance to the China Bridge garage at 4:38 p.m. The police were told the tools might belong to a worker installing parking meters.

Approximately eight people were reportedly seen walking down Marsac Avenue, apparently in the roadway, at 12:48 p.m. The Police Department indicated the pedestrians were a traffic hazard.

A car hit a garage on Racquet Club Drive at 12:39 p.m. The impact caused unspecified damage.

The Police Department at 10:34 a.m. received a report that a dog, appearing to be a husky or a similar breed, was on a roof somewhere along Park Avenue. The dog was "about to slide off" the roof, the police were told.

Someone reported an issue with the stoplights at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive at 9:38 a.m. The police were told the lights were green in opposite directions. There may have been an issue with a turn arrow, according to department logs. The Police Department indicated the issue created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at 10:46 p.m., the police were told a vehicle had been left for approximately one week on Round Valley Drive. The keys were inside, the police were told. The Police Department said the vehicle was considered to be abandoned.

A driver hit a mailbox on Aspen Springs Drive at 10:35 a.m. Nobody was injured, the police said.

On Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:55 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the Park City Library. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was reported to have been left in the flagpole lot on Swede Alley for three days. The police considered the vehicle abandoned.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5:31 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Swede Alley, warning the person against watching online videos while driving.

Someone on Bonanza Drive at 12:47 p.m. reported a bicycle had been stolen in the morning of Oct. 23. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was reported to be locked behind the gate on Marsac Avenue that is used for the wintertime closure of S.R. 224. The vehicle was apparently left somewhere on the route to Guardsman Pass.

Graffiti was found in the China Bridge garage at 9:55 a.m. The graffiti was on a wall, the floor and under stairs, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:48 p.m., the police received a report that someone might be using a property they do not own and advertising it for some sort of rental. The case was logged on Daly Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected fraud.

On Monday, Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m., someone reported hearing loud drums from the back of a house on Daly Avenue. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

At 3:33 p.m., a manhole cover on S.R. 248 "blew off" somehow, the police were told. The Police Department said the dislodged manhole cover presented a traffic hazard.