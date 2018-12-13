Park City police blotter: report received of ski collision from January

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a skiing accident that was filed months after the collision.

The agency received the report on Monday, Dec. 3 at 2:56 p.m. The accident occurred in January, the police were told. The victim "got run over on skis from behind," according to department logs. The person suffered a broken shoulder, the logs said. The Police Department indicated the case involved a civil issue rather than a criminal one.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, Dec. 9

At 3:54 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Stonebridge Circle who described finding a work uniform and boots when they went to throw out trash. The person told the police the discovery was "weird," according to Police Department logs.

Saturday, Dec. 8

At 6:10 p.m., the Main Street trolley reportedly hit a car at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The car was unoccupied. Nobody was injured, the police said.

Friday, Dec. 7

At 8:04 p.m., the police received a complaint about what was described as "obscene music" blaring from a sport utility vehicle. The vehicle was driving up and down Main Street, the Police Department said.

The Police Department at 12:42 p.m. received a complaint about parking outside the Park City Library. Employees told the police cars were parked outside of designated stalls, making it difficult for people to drive through the lot.

A large piece of wood was seen in the road in a westbound lane of U.S. 40 at 9:38 a.m. The Police Department indicated the wood created a traffic hazard.

The police at 4:46 a.m. received a complaint that someone might be sleeping in a restaurant on Main Street. The person who contacted the department wanted an officer to check the restaurant.

Thursday, Dec. 6

At 3:05 p.m., the police received a delayed report about screaming and yelling in the overnight hours along Deer Valley Drive. The police were told the person heard the noise at 1:30 a.m. and saw five men standing around a van. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

A traffic accident, possibly involving four vehicles, was reported at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. Nobody was injured, but public police logs did not provide details about the accident.

A vehicle was reported to be idling for four hours on Segura Court. One tire was apparently flat, according to the Police Department. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against idling.

The Police Department at 1:34 p.m. received a complaint about a suspected fraud involving a rental unit. The case was logged on Swede Alley. The police were told someone paid one month of rent for a home listed online. The listing was a scam, the police were told. The person was unable to contact the figure who was forwarded the one month in rent, according to the Police Department.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

At 6:48 p.m., a wallet was found on Park Avenue. The person attempted to call the wallet's owner, but the number was disconnected, the police said.

The Police Department at 3:02 p.m. received a complaint about a man drinking beer while driving on Kearns Boulevard. The driver also threw a cigarette out, the police were told.

Monday, Dec. 3

At 3:25 p.m., the police were told of two large appliances in the middle of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. The Police Department indicated the appliances created a traffic hazard.

An inflatable polar bear was reportedly stolen out of a front yard on Lucky John Drive. The police received the report at 11:32 p.m.

A suspected violation of City Hall's prohibition on vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 8:22 a.m.