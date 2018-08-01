Park City police blotter: a beer call logged

On Sunday, July 29 at 9:41 p.m., the Park City Police Department received a call from a business on Sidewinder Drive about someone reportedly attempting to purchase beer.

The caller, apparently an employee, told the police the person wanting to buy beer did not have identification but insisted he is able to make the purchase.

The person indicated he would not leave until he is able to buy beer, according to Police Department logs.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

The police at 8:26 p.m. were called to McHenry Avenue, where someone indicated there could be a prowler. A house alarm was triggered and a door was open, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

People riding scooters were reported to be in the skate park at City Park at 6:39 p.m. They were cutting off skaters, the police were told. Scooters are prohibited in the skate park.

Recommended Stories For You

The smell of natural gas was reported in a Main Street garage at 5:34 p.m. The Park City Fire District was summoned.

A bag of trash, described as large, was seen in the lanes of the Old Town roundabout at 4:11 p.m. Cars swerved to avoid the bag, the police were told. The garbage was removed, the police said.

A car that, according to someone who contacted the police, "looks like it's been wrecked" was seen on the 2000 block of Park Avenue at 3:11 a.m. It was apparently parked outside a business. The police were told nobody was with the car and there was damage on the front.

On Saturday, July 28 at 11:54 p.m., a truck was seen parked somewhere along Norfolk Avenue. It appeared people were in the back of the vehicle sleeping, the police were told. The truck had been there for 30 minutes, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged on Marsac Avenue at 11:23 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Four snow tires were reportedly stolen from a garage on Park Avenue. The police received the complaint at 6:42 p.m.

Loud people were reported in a hot tub at 2:17 a.m. somewhere along Woodside Avenue.

On Friday, July 27 at 4:59 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Potters Lane. The suspect's vehicle is a crossover with a cargo carrier, the police were told.

On Thursday, July 26 at 10:39 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on the 2300 block of Park Avenue on a speeding count. The vehicle was traveling at 50 mph in a location where the speed limit is 40 mph, the police said. Public police logs also indicated the headlight on the passenger side was out.

On Wednesday, July 25 at 10:59 p.m., youngsters were reported to be using vulgar language on Kearns Boulevard. A manager spoke to them earlier, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A vehicle not belonging to a resident was reported to be parked in a driveway on Park Avenue at 9:02 p.m.

Two bicyclists reportedly rode through a red light at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue at 4:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 24 at 9:46 p.m., the police received a complaint about fireworks on Kearns Boulevard. The date was Pioneer Day. A fireworks ban was enacted for the summer based on the wildfire threat.

A hit-and-run accident was reported in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 6:53 a.m. received a complaint about a man in a parking lot on Iron Horse Drive playing loud music and "dancing around the parking lot acting very strange," according to department logs. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, July 23 at 5:31 p.m., someone reported they could see "feet sticking out behind a tree" on Snow Creek Drive. The person told the police the feet could be seen since noon. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

At 3:44 a.m., the police received a report that unspecified items were stolen after car windows were left open on Iron Horse Drive.