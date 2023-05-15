Park City police blotter: A ‘big wheel’ draws attention along Main Street

Police-blotter-image-2

The Park City Police Department last week was informed of what was described as a “big wheel” in the Main Street core.

The report was logged on Saturday, May 13 at 10:55 p.m. The police said a person was “riding a big wheel with a lot of cars around him” in the area of the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street.

The person was “packing up his bike and heading home for the night,” the police said. The agency logged the case as a pedestrian stop.

It was not clear what led to the description of a “big wheel” and whether it was one of the popular children’s toys or another sort of transportation method.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, May 14 at 12:52 a.m., a police officer assisted with a traffic stop on Main Street. The police said the vehicle was seen “driving on the wrong side of the road for an extended distance.” Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received a warning or a ticket.

On Saturday, May 13 at 11:01 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 7:59 p.m. received a report of an issue in the Brew Pub lot toward the southern end of Main Street involving a charging station for electric vehicles. The person told the police they were unable to “get plug out,” according to public police logs.

On Friday, May 12 at 11:21 p.m., the police were told of an “issue” involving littering in a residential complex on Deer Valley Drive. The police were told there was a “group of men that drink and leave glass bottles” in a parking area. The agency logged the case as suspected intoxication.

An officer stopped a driver at 7:54 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue after observing a blue light in the forward direction on the vehicle. The driver received a warning.

The police received an inquiry from someone on Park Avenue at 10:40 a.m. about what were described as “old fire bells in hallways.” They were “falling off the siding” and the person was “wondering if they’re still active,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as a citizen assist.

Wood was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive at 8:51 a.m. The wood was on a yellow line near a turning lane but not in traffic, the police were told.

On Thursday, May 11 at 12:53 p.m., the police were informed of a vehicle with “severe” damage to the front, apparently as a result of a hit-and-run accident involving the vehicle itself running into a metal road divider. The case was described as possibly involving driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The case was reported in the area of Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road, and the vehicle was seen last headed toward Deer Valley Drive, the police were told.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard at 12:44 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone found a wallet and turned it in to the front desk of a lodging property in Park City at 11:15 a.m. The wallet did not belong to a registered guest of the property, the police were told.

The police at 1:12 a.m. discovered an open garage door at a Park Avenue residence. The police contacted an owner of the property, who was “okay with (the officer) securing the door.”

On Wednesday, May 10 at 8:51 p.m., a collision between a driver and a deer was reported on westbound U.S. 40. Public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the deer or damage to the vehicle.

The police at 8:37 p.m. found a vehicle that was left parked in the wrong direction on 4th Street. The vehicle was “blocking the travel lane and against a red curb,” the police said. The officer found the driver readying DJ and video equipment, apparently at a nearby location on Main Street.

Graffiti was reported on Heber Avenue at 3:04 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, May 9 at 1:16 p.m., the police received a complaint about six vehicles left in a location along Sunnyside Drive where parking is prohibited. The police were told the vehicles make it “hard to drive around.”

On Monday, May 8 at 3:56 p.m., a construction trailer was reported to have been left on Poison Creek Lane. The trailer was not attached to a vehicle, the police were told. There was also a motorcycle trailer in the area, the person told the police.