Park City Police Blotter: A subdued opening to Sundance

The Park City Police Department reported a busy opening days of the Sundance Film Festival, but department logs appeared to be subdued compared to the rollicking first few days of festivals in the past.

The Police Department, which leads the law enforcement efforts for Sundance and increases staffing considerably during the festival, was seen in heavy numbers at many points during the opening weekend along Main Street and elsewhere. It appeared police officers were intervening in numerous minor issues over the weekend that were a result of the crowds, drunkenness and revelry.

Some of the cases reported last week included:

on Saturday, Jan. 20, a man who was suspected to be intoxicated reportedly walked into a house on Deer Valley Drive at 11:17 p.m. The man was not aggressive, but the people inside could not get him out of the house, the police were told.

on Jan. 20 at 8:24 p.m., six people were reported to be in a lobby on Heber Avenue using profanities. They refused to leave, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

on Jan. 20 at 5:58 p.m., a vehicle was found unattended and with the engine running on the 700 block of Main Street. The driver reportedly went inside a restaurant-bar for "just one minute," the police were told.

on Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m., a person, described as "someone odd," went to the door of a residence on Woodside Avenue asking the people inside whether they were the owners. The person told the people he was attempting to rent the place after seeing an online listing. The Police Department classified the circumstances as suspicious.

on Jan. 20 at 1:40 a.m., a person was seen sleeping at the Old Town transit center.

Phil Kirk, a Police Department captain, said the authorities did not have problems with large crowds at certain times and locations, something that has been troublesome during previous festivals. He also said there have not been major problems with noise, another typical complaint during Sundance. Kirk, though, said there has been a series of cases related to alcohol, but the numbers are normal for the festival.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10:58 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone who was "fed up" with people speeding on Deer Valley Drive, according to the department. Public police logs did not provide details.

A slide-off traffic accident was reported on Ontario Avenue at 12:53 a.m. The vehicle was left in a spot where it was "about to go off the ledge," the police were told.

On Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11:36 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was logged on Jupiter View Drive. The victim said a rented sport utility vehicle was hit, according to the Police Department.

A white sport utility vehicle reportedly hit "a bunch of cars" on Park Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details, such as how many vehicles were struck and the amount of damage.

A man reportedly threatened people with a shovel at 3:30 p.m. on Main Street.

The police at 1:23 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Amber Road that they were locked out of a house. The person told the police they will eventually "freeze to death," according to department logs.

On Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8:40 a.m., the police received a report about someone attempting to catch two loose dogs on American Saddler Drive. Summit County Animal Control was summoned.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8:26 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Lowell Avenue. Sundance Film Festival tickets were among the goods taken, the police were told.

A cow elk and a calf were seen crossing the street in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Mellow Mountain Road at 5:47 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried a driver would hit the animals.