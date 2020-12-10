Park City police blotter: Agency told of raucous party, yells of ‘chug, chug, chug’





The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a party with loud people who were apparently encouraging others to drink alcohol in a manner popular with the collegiate crowd.

On Friday, Dec. 4 at 10:50 p.m., the police were told of a party somewhere along Park Avenue. The people were yelling “chug, chug, chug,” the person told the police. There was also loud music. The person who contacted the Police Department said the there was a similar issue the previous night. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 6 at 11:43 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. Just earlier, in an apparently unrelated case, a person suspected to be drunk was driving on S.R. 224 at 11:30 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the cases.

The Police Department over the course of a little more than an hour starting at 10:15 p.m. stopped six drivers, generally in the Prospector area. The police said violations included failing to use a turn signal, not stopping for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving a vehicle with a headlight not working.

Someone at 2:58 p.m. contacted the police regarding a wallet that was left in a ridesharing vehicle. The person told the police the driver refused to send the wallet to the owner, who was visiting Park City at the time the wallet was left in the vehicle. The case was logged on Lowell Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs when the wallet was left.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:23 p.m., the police received a complaint about water exiting a manhole on Meadows Drive. Ice had formed around the manhole, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a utility issue.

A deer was seen off the road at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive at 3:34 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated it appeared a vehicle had hit the animal, but the person was not sure.

The Police Department at 11:12 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Lucky John Drive that six eggs had been thrown at the house. The police were told the eggs froze onto the structure, according to public police logs. The agency classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Friday, Dec. 4 at 4:59 p.m., the police were told people were throwing snow at cars close to the Old Town roundabout, in the vicinity of Deer Valley Loop Road. Police logs described the circumstances as suspicious.

A deer carcass was seen in the road on an outbound lane of S.R. 224 at or close to the Meadows Drive intersection at 7:26 a.m. The police said the carcass was a traffic hazard.

On Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m., the Police Department received a report of a wallet that was either stolen or lost somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The wallet disappeared several days prior to the police report. The agency logged the case as a suspected fraud, signaling that someone may have attempted to use credit or debit cards from the wallet. Public police logs did not provide details. Seven minutes earlier and in an apparently unrelated case, someone found a wallet on Park Avenue and turned it in at the police station.

The Police Department at 1:06 p.m. received a complaint about vehicles left in front of a driveway on Webster Court. The police were told it as an ongoing issue and apparently involved vehicles from a nearby construction project. The person who contacted the police indicated the issue has caused them to miss trash pickup, according to public police logs.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 10:52 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicating the vehicle did not move into another lane as the officer was performing a traffic stop.

A traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 5:55 p.m. involving a driver making a U-turn. The police said the two vehicles were slightly damaged and neither driver wanted a law enforcement report.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at 4:47 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Rossie Hill Drive. The damage occurred the week before the report, the police were told. A note was left on the victim’s vehicle, but phone calls to the number were not answered, according to police logs.

On Monday, Nov. 30 at 10:44 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.