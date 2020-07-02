Park City police blotter: at least 12 idling vehicles reported in testing line





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two complaints about idling vehicles, including one involving multiple cars as people awaited novel coronavirus testing.

According to public police logs, someone on Saturday, June 27 at 1:28 p.m. contacted the agency reporting drivers of at least 12 vehicles were idling the engines while in the line for testing on Round Valley Drive. The person wanted the drivers cited, the police said.

The day before, on Friday, June 26 at 2:39 p.m., someone told the police a vehicle regularly was left with the engine idling outside residences on Poison Creek Lane.

Park City prohibits idling as part of the municipal government’s wide-ranging environmental program.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 28 at 9:05 p.m., the police were told cars were left in a place where parking is prohibited somewhere along Norfolk Avenue.

The Police Department at 5:14 p.m. received a complaint about a motorcycle that was left on a Prospector Avenue property for five months. The person who contacted the department indicated they wanted the motorcycle removed and wanted police assistance.

A box, described as large, was seen in the outbound lanes of S.R. 224 at 1:44 p.m. The police said the box created a traffic hazard and it was removed.

The police at 2:33 a.m. received a report from someone saying they saw three people open the person’s vehicle on Kearns Boulevard. It was not clear from public police logs whether anything was taken from inside. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, June 27 at 11:43 p.m., a lodging property contacted the police indicating a guest reported there were people using marijuana.

People were reported to be loud on Park Avenue at 10:23 p.m. There was a similar issue the night before, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer stopped a driver at 4:28 p.m. after, the department said, the person did not yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk at S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

A loud party was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 1:54 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, June 26 at 11:25 p.m., the police received a complaint about a gathering in a rented residence on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the police said there were numerous cars at the location as well. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 3:33 p.m. received a complaint about noise from a construction project on Main Street. The crew had been “beating on a piece of metal for 2 days straight,” the police were told. The police categorized the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 11:18 a.m. received a complaint that a wallet had been stolen from inside a vehicle on Bonanza Drive. The wallet was taken several days before the report to the police. The agency classified the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

Someone found a California driver license on Prospector Avenue and indicated at 9:39 a.m. he would bring it to the police station.

On Thursday, June 25 at 8:21 p.m., someone reported hearing drivers “racing up” Swede Alley and onto Main Street, indicating it is a common occurrence. The police logged the case as a traffic stop on Main Street, but public police logs did not provide details about the nature of the stop.

A crew hit a natural gas line on Bonanza Court at 11:11 a.m., leaving what was described as a “large hole in the line.” There was a “significant amount of gas in the air” as a result of the accident, the police were told.

On Wednesday, June 24 at 6:48 p.m., the police were told of two men with what were described as “barking mean dogs” at City Park. The men were reported to be belligerent and having difficulty standing, according to public police logs. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

A man contacted the police at 12:09 a.m. who indicated “he is homeless and can’t find any place to stay.” The case was logged at the Park Avenue police station. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, June 23 at 2:12 p.m., a man was reported to be “walking in circles” on Bonanza Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, June 22 at 8:51 p.m., someone contacted the police indicating construction workers might be living in a van on Oak Wood Drive.