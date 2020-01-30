Park City police blotter: ‘bad music playing very loud’

The Park City Police Department last week responded to numerous calls during the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival as noise complaints and concerns about drivers were logged.

The cases appeared to be similar to those during previous opening weekends of Sundance, typically the busiest stretch for the festival. The police on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:50 a.m., received a complaint that “music was coming from all directions” through a floor at an address on Little Belle Court. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace. A little bit earlier, in an unrelated case, someone in the vicinity of Meadows Drive and Eagle Cove Drive reported there was “bad music playing very loud” at 1:16 a.m.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10:41 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 9 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Main Street about a man who was suspected to be intoxicated and was refused a beer. The person became aggressive, the police were told.

A vehicle burglary was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 8:17 p.m. The window was broken, but it did not appear that anything was missing from inside, the police were told.

The Police Department at 10:12 a.m. received a report that a truck driver “blew past” a cashier at the China Bridge garage. The cashier apparently told the driver not to leave the vehicle in that location, according to public police logs. The person then “attempted to move the truck to intimidate” the caller, the police were told.

The police at 8:07 a.m. received a complaint about a driver who was moving erratically at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The person was pointing a finger in a way that signaled he had a gun and was cutting off other drivers and then slowing the speed, the police were told.

The Police Department at 3:21 a.m. received a complaint about what was described as a theft that was in progress at the time of the call. The case, on Kearns Boulevard, involved a jacket that was not given back to the person and a claim people were attempting to beat up the caller, according to department logs.

A party was reported on Sampson Avenue at 12:26 a.m. The person who contacted the Police Department requested the volume be lowered, but the people “didn’t care.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9:45 p.m., a dispute between a rideshare driver and a municipal worker was reported on Main Street. The dispute centered on traffic flow, police logs showed.

A pedestrian was reported to be “yelling at cars” on Marsac Avenue close to the China Bridge garage at 9:29 p.m. The Police Departments said the circumstances were suspicious.

A rideshare driver at 1:25 p.m. reportedly either entered the Old Town transit center or a nearby road.

An elk herd was seen along S.R. 224 at 8:36 a.m.

A driver reportedly entered the Old Town transit center and hit a bus at 12:09 a.m.

On Friday, Jan. 24 at 11:01 p.m., the police were told of a dispute between a person and a nightclub on Main Street. The nightclub “kicked him out for no reason, and he said they can’t do that,” according to department logs.

A bull moose and a young moose were seen at 5:36 p.m. near a trailhead on the edge of Park Meadows.

A driver attempted to make a U-turn on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town at 11:16 a.m., burying the front tires in the snow. The vehicle might need to be towed, the police were told.

On Thursday, Jan. 23 at 12:15 a.m., an elk that apparently suffered an unspecified number of broken legs was seen along S.R. 224. It was “crawling across” the state highway, the police were told. The Police Department said the animal presented a traffic hazard.