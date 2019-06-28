Park City police blotter: Beer cans found at skate park

The Park City Police Department reported there were several law enforcement cases at City Park last week, incidents that were logged at a time when the park is expected to become busier as midsummer approaches.

On Friday, June 21 at 8:42 p.m., a police officer at 8:42 p.m. found open and full beer cans at the skate park at City Park.

The police at 5:48 p.m. on June 21 received a complaint from someone at City Park indicating a family had been at the pavilion for “a while” and declined to leave. Others reserved the pavilion at that time, the police were told.

Police officers, meanwhile, were at City Park on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, enforcing leash laws. Officers on Monday issued two warnings.

City Park is busy during the summer with a range of activities like softball games, family gatherings and camps.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, July 23

At 8:40 p.m., the police outlined that there were complaints about youngsters playing in the street in the vicinity of Sidewinder Drive and Annie Oakley Drive. Someone apparently contested that claim, though, saying they want an officer to stop “and see that they are on the sidewalk,” according to department logs.

A vehicle was reportedly left on S.R. 224 at 1:29 p.m. The police said the owner would have it towed. It was not clear how long the vehicle was left at the location.

A vehicle was reported to be parked in a location where it blocked a driveway on Park Avenue at 1 p.m.

The police at 9:58 a.m. received a complaint about cones that were apparently used by a striping crew on westbound U.S. 40. The police said the cones presented a traffic hazard.

Police officers stopped two drivers in quick succession on Deer Valley Drive, one at 12:22 p.m. and the other at 12:44 p.m. The first case, on the 200 block of Deer Valley Drive, reportedly involved someone driving on the wrong side of the road, the police said. The police said the other case, at 12:44 p.m. on the 1000 block of Deer Valley Drive, involved a stop sign violation and failing to use a turn signal. Both of the drivers were warned.

Saturday, June 22

At 11:36 p.m., the police were called to a Main Street building, apparently a lodging property, where a security guard responded to a complaint about noise. The guard requested police assistance. Public police logs indicated the people were loud and screaming at the security guard.

An unconscious woman was found on stairs at the China Bridge garage at 10:51 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

Three people were reported to be fighting in a parking lot on Sidewinder Drive at 9:11 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

People were reported to be throwing trash out of a vehicle on the S.R. 224 entryway at 1:47 p.m.

The Police Department at 11:13 a.m. received a call from someone on Evening Star Drive indicating they returned from a vacation to find sprinkler equipment left flooding. The person needed assistance turning off the sprinklers.

A truck reportedly ran into a back patio of a Main Street building at 10:37 a.m., causing unspecified damage. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer stopped a bicyclist at 12:11 a.m. on the 1800 block of Bonanza Drive, indicating the person was not using lights.

Friday, June 21

At 10:27 p.m., a loud party was reported on Captain Molly Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 12:06 p.m. received a report about a sandhill crane and a youngling attempting to cross the street at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Prospector Drive. The birds were gone when an officer arrived.

A delivery truck was reported to be blocking Main Street at 11:18 a.m.

Thursday, June 20

At 8:11 p.m., a man was reported to be stealing food from a store on Snow Creek Drive. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

A duck and duckling were seen attempting to cross Park Avenue at 1:36 p.m.

A rideshare driver contacted the Police Department at 12:43 a.m. from Bear Hollow Drive, outside the Park City limits. The driver told the authorities a woman, described as intoxicated, was sleeping in the backseat.

Wednesday, June 19

At 11:53 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Kearns Boulevard close to the Wyatt Earp Way intersection, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph. The police also said officers found a license-plate light violation.

The police at 4:51 p.m. received a complaint from someone on the 1000 block of Park Avenue saying they received a call indicating there was a warrant issued for their arrest. The person who received the call apparently provided a $2,000 in value on a gift card. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected fraud.

Someone on Woodside Avenue told the police at 1:23 p.m. a generator was running at a nearby event. The person was concerned about the exhaust.

Tuesday, June 18

At 4:50 p.m., the police received a complaint that stoplights were red in all directions at Quinn’s Junction. The Police Department indicated the stoplights presented a traffic hazard.

A dump truck may have emptied rocks and dirt on both lanes of the road at or close to the intersection of Aerie Drive and Mellow Mountain Road. The Police Department said the materials created a traffic hazard.

Monday, June 17

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 248. Public police logs did not provide details.