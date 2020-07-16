Park City police blotter: Bicycle crash occurs as truck passes





The Park City Police Department last week received a report involving a bicycle crash that occurred as a truck passed on a busy road.

The police fielded the report on Friday, July 10 at 11:57 a.m. The police were told a person on a bicycle crashed when a dump truck drove by, almost hitting the person. The person suffered scrapes “and was a little banged up” afterward, the police said. The person, described in public police logs as a girl, did not obtain information about the truck, the police said.

The case was reported on Kearns Boulevard.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, July 12 at 5:56 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver suspected of speeding on S.R. 224. The vehicle was traveling at 57 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph, the police said.

A police officer at 12:02 a.m. helped a driver find a lodge in upper Deer Valley, indicting the driver would “be following me up there.”

On Saturday, July 11 at 9:36 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Kings Court involving what was described as vandalism of lighting. The police were told someone installed solar-powered lights along a driveway the day before. The next morning, five of the lights had been “destroyed and thrown into the bushes,” the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Friday, July 10 at 9:54 a.m., a grill reportedly was seen “billowing smoke” on Swede Alley. The police were told nobody seemed to the watching the grill.

The police at 7:20 a.m. received a report of a suspected prowler in the neighborhood on or around Lucky John Drive. The person told the police someone was on a soccer field “shining a high intensity flashlight” toward houses. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Thursday, July 9 at 6:59 p.m., a driver in a Subaru was reported to be revving the engine “and making everyone in the neighborhood upset.” The case was reported on Silver Cloud Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. on Park Avenue. There was damage to the vehicle body and one of the mirrors was left “laying in the middle of the street.”

On Wednesday, July 8 at 6:12 p.m., the police received a complaint about what were described as “large flames” from a barbecue on Lakeview Drive. The police indicated the flames were not high and were contained within the barbecue.

The police at 12:40 p.m. received a complaint that a car had been vandalized by someone slamming their door into the vehicle and spitting on the vehicle. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A moose and a calf were seen attempting to cross the road at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 7:14 a.m. A police officer who responded did not find the animals.

On Tuesday, July 7 at 12:06 p.m., the police received a complaint about people who were not wearing masks while they were on Main Street and in public. The police said a citizen lodged the complaint, but public police logs did not provide details about the person.

The police at 4:27 a.m. were told a person was close to a soccer field off Lucky John Drive carrying what was described as a “high voltage” flashlight. The person who contacted the police wanted the area checked. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone on Three Kings Drive contacted the police at 12:11 a.m. reporting construction work at a time when there should not be any occurring. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 8:36 p.m. received a complaint that a work crew was using a generator and hitting iron on Echo Spur. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, July 6 at 12:18 p.m. were told a construction crew might be dumping unspecified material into a stream off an unspecified road that is apparently Three Kings Drive. The police were told there was “an orange color to the water.” The person wanted the case investigated. The police classified the report as a citizen complaint. Public police logs did not provide details.