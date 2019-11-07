Park City police blotter: Bicyclist asks for a hug

The Park City Police Department on Monday, Oct. 28 at 1:48 p.m. fielded a report of someone receiving a phone message indicating the person won $10,000 per week for the rest of their life.

The call was logged on Woodside Avenue. The person wanted to talk to the police about the message.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:29 p.m., the police received a report that a man riding a bicycle on the Rail Trail asked someone — apparently the son of the person who contacted the police — for a hug. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Three teens were reported to be throwing unspecified items at vehicles somewhere along Marsac Avenue at 2:40 p.m. The items were thrown from a window, the police were told.

The driver of a ridesharing vehicle at 2:10 a.m. told the police customers left two cellphones and a wallet inside the vehicle. The case was logged at the Park Avenue police station, but it was not clear where the vehicle was when the items were left.

The Police Department received two reports of suspected disorderly conduct in quick succession on Main Street, the first at 12:53 a.m. and the other one nine minutes later. Public police logs did not provide details about either of the cases.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11:46 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 64 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged somewhere along Park Avenue at 11:06 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 8:46 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle is red, but public police logs did not provide details.

An officer pulled over a driver at 8:17 p.m. at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road, describing that the person did not pull over for an emergency vehicle.

A water leak stretched for an unspecified number of days on Ontario Avenue, the police were told at 8:38 a.m. The person who contacted the police indicated the water that leaked froze. The Police Department indicated a utility issue caused the leak.

On Friday, Nov. 1 at 10:50 p.m., a deer was reportedly seen somewhere along Park Avenue. An officer who responded did not find an animal, though.

A woman reportedly might have had a fake identification on Main Street at 10:50 p.m. The person left, the police said.

On Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:05 p.m., the police received a report of people driving erratically in a parking lot at or close to the intersection of Empire Avenue and Silver King Drive.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on the roof level of the China Bridge garage at 4:56 p.m. The police were told there was an eyewitness, but public police logs did not provide details about the accident or the damage.

A police officer apparently nearly hit a vehicle while driving on the 900 block of Main Street at 3:12 p.m. The other driver made an “improper right turn” and did not yield to the officer’s vehicle, the police said. The other driver was stopped.

A truck reportedly hit a cement support post somewhere along Woodside Avenue at 3:11 p.m. The post cracked, the police were told.

Youngsters were reported to be throwing snowballs at buses on Kearns Boulevard at 2:49 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted officers to increase their patrols at the location, according to public police logs.

A vehicle reportedly was traveling 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is significantly lower, possibly on Deer Valley Drive in the vicinity of the Old Town roundabout. The vehicle eventually left the road, the police were told. The case was logged at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive, north of the roundabout.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 2:38 p.m., a driver hit a rock on Iron Horse Drive, apparently in a parking lot. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage, but the driver needed assistance.

On Monday, Oct. 28 at 9:49 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be idling the engine in the Sandridge lot in Old Town. It had been idling “for a while,” the police were told.

The police at 12:25 p.m. were told that a “large chunk of metal” was blocking the northbound lane of Marsac Avenue. The Police Department indicated the metal created a traffic hazard.