Park City police blotter: bicyclist issues reported

The Park City Police Department last week logged at least two cases involving bicyclists, including one on a trail.

Someone at 10:01 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, contacted the police from along S.R. 224, where there was an issue regarding what was described as a bicycle race. The person was "run off the trail by a biker coming down the trail," the police were told. The person also told the police no signs were posted.

At 2:08 a.m. that day, meanwhile, a police officer stopped a bicyclist at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The officer warned the person for an apparent lane violation.

The Police Department occasionally receives complaints about bicyclists. The reports last week were logged shortly after a violent confrontation was reported in Park City between a bicyclist and a man with dogs off leashes.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 26 at 7:03 p.m., a police officer issued a written warning to a vehicle parked on Main Street after it was found to be obstructing traffic. The police said the case also involved a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against idling vehicles.

The police at 10:17 a.m. received a complaint that a window was broken on a kiosk at a garage in the Main Street core. The damage was on the Park Avenue side of a garage. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A large cow reportedly "escaped" from a grazing pen along S.R. 224 and was moving toward the state highway. The police were told the cow was "roaming loose," according to department logs.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, an officer pulled over a driver in the Prospector Avenue construction zone at 12 a.m. after watching the person head the wrong way on a one-way street. The officer warned the driver. Prospector Avenue is temporarily a one-way route during the construction.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, two men were reported to be shooting rifles in Bonanza Flat at 7:08 p.m. They were gone by the time the police arrived. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A truck was reported to be blocking an Ontario Avenue driveway at 10:41 a.m. The vehicle was moved.

A vehicle burglary was reported on Centennial Circle at 10:18 a.m. Keys and phones were apparently taken, the Police Department said.

On Friday, Aug. 24 at 10:37 a.m., the police received a report about someone dropping a wallet at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center. Someone picked the wallet up and took unspecified items, the police were told. There might be surveillance footage, the police were also told.

On Thursday, Aug. 23 at 4:47 p.m., the police were called to the intersection of Piper Way and Calamity Lane, where a man driving a sport utility vehicle reportedly backed into a trailer of a concrete crew. The police were told the man got out of the vehicle, took photographs of his car, the trailer and the license plate of the trailer before leaving without talking to the crew. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 5:58 p.m., a tree fell partially onto the road at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. A crew was working on the tree at the time, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the tree created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 8:02 a.m., a transformer atop a power pole was reported to be sparking on Ontario Avenue.

The police at 4:35 p.m. received a report that five storage units on Prospector Avenue were broken into. The police were told the hinges were broken off. The units were broken into within two or three days of the report to the police. Public police logs did not provide details about whether anything was taken from the units.

On Monday, Aug. 20 at 5:44 p.m., someone told the police they were not paid for one month of busboy work at a Main Street restaurant. The police indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.