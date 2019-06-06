Park City police blotter: Bicyclists seen impeding traffic

The Park City Police Department on Sunday received a complaint about bicyclists who were reported to be in the way of drivers in Thaynes Canyon.

The report was logged at 6:16 p.m. in the vicinity of Rotary Park. The police were told between 30 and 45 people were riding toward Old Town.

The bicyclists were “intentionally impeding traffic,” the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department said the bicyclists might have been intoxicated, according to department logs.

The Police Department indicated the bicyclists created a traffic hazard.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, June 2

At 11:08 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Deer Valley Drive after the officer observed a headlight violation. A little bit earlier, at 10:51 p.m., an officer stopped a driver for a similar violation on S.R. 224.

Someone from a business on Lowell Avenue contacted the police at 7:53 p.m. saying they received a phone call from a person identifying themself as a police officer. The person requested surveillance footage to assist in an investigation into the use of stolen debt cards, the Police Department was told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police were called to Main Street at 1:46 p.m. after someone reported a vehicle with two people inside parked in a handicapped spot for three hours. An officer found an employee of a parking garage taking a break, the police said.

A pothole was reported at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 12:17 p.m. The police said the pothole created a traffic hazard. The Streets Department was summoned.

Someone on Park Avenue contacted the police at 10:59 a.m. reporting observing two youngsters on a surveillance camera “casing his house” earlier in the morning. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department logged four cases involving people suspected of drinking alcohol in the overnight hours. Two of the cases were on Empire Avenue, one was on Main Street and the other was on Park Avenue. The Main Street case involved suspected drunken driving while the other ones were logged as suspected intoxication. The cases were reported between 12:55 a.m. and 4:21 a.m.

Saturday, June 1

At 4:12 p.m., someone on Royal Street reported a lost bicycle. The person told the police the bicycle was left underneath an underpass amid a storm with lightning. The bicycle was gone 30 minutes later, the police were told.

The police at 10:14 a.m. received a complaint that a person was talking loudly on a phone on or close to Sullivan Road, a tiny street that borders City Park. The person who filed the report was apparently at the City Park tennis courts.

A man was seen at the Old Town transit center at 12:50 a.m. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious, but public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department occasionally receives reports of homeless people at the transit center.

Friday, May 31

At 1:11 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Woodside Avenue regarding a dispute with a roommate. The roommate would not return the person’s deposit, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

The Police Department at 9:14 a.m. received a call from someone saying a bicycle that was stolen two years ago, apparently from a location along Little Kate Road, was seen for sale online.

Thursday, May 30

At 5:15 a.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

Wednesday, May 29

At 10:08 p.m., lots of water was reported to be leaking from a dishwasher on Deer Valley Drive, The Police Department logged the case as a utility issue.

A suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 7:19 a.m.

The Police Department at 6:03 p.m. received a report that a driver hit someone’s vehicle on Main Street, told the person “it was okay” and drove away southbound. The police classified the case as a hit-and-run accident.