Park City police blotter: ‘big fight’ reported in Main Street core

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a report of what was described as a “big fight” in the Main Street core.

The report was logged on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The people involved were in front of a nightclub, the police were told.

The call disconnected and public police logs did not provide details.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1:01 p.m., the police received a complaint that mail was stolen on Monitor Drive. The police were told the mail was opened and then thrown into the road. It had happened twice before, the police were told.

Someone found car keys and contacted the police at 11:49 a.m. The keys were apparently found at City Park.

A police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive at 11:26 a.m., indicating the driver was speeding. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer wrote a ticket for 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, though, the police said. A little bit earlier, at 11:09 a.m., the police pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road, warning the driver for speeding.

On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8:54 p.m., a driver reportedly was seen weaving in and out of traffic on Kearns Boulevard. The person reportedly drove through a stop sign without stopping. The police were told the driver might have been intoxicated.

The Police Department was called to Thaynes Canyon Drive at 1:38 p.m. after a strong smell of natural gas was reported outside a house. The police were told there was construction nearby, but it was not clear from the logs whether there was a connection. The Police Department logged the case as a utility issue.

The police at 3:33 a.m. received a complaint of loud music outside a house somewhere along Park Avenue. The music may have come from a vehicle, but the person who contacted the police did not see one, according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Captain Molly Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 10:52 a.m. received a complaint regarding a rental unit on Daly Avenue. The police were told someone applied to rent the unit and indicated someone was then using his information to commit an unspecified suspected fraud.

On Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:57 p.m., a “large amount” of water was seen escaping from a driveway of a house that is under construction on Daly Avenue. The Police Department logged the case as a utility issue.

The Police Department at 11:39 a.m. received a complaint that a “boulder flew out of a construction truck” on Park Avenue close to the police station. The rock, reported to be 12 inches in diameter, was in the road afterward, the police were told. The Police Department said the rock created a traffic hazard.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 9:54 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:19 p.m., the police were told a disabled placard was stolen on Main Street.

The police at 2:54 p.m. were told a wallet was found in a store on Snow Creek Drive. The store held the wallet for a week and told the police no one sought it back, according to public police logs.

The police at 2:39 p.m. received a report of a car that was left in front of a house on Park Avenue since sometime in September. It had not been moved since then and was taking up two spots, the police were told. The vehicle made it difficult to park, according to public police logs.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4:09 p.m., a truck was reported to be “dumping” diesel fuel into the ground somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, Nov. 4 at 9:23 a.m., a vehicle was reported to be parked “directly on the corner” at the intersection of Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way. The vehicle was left under a stop sign and in a location where it obstructed turns, the police were told.