Park City police blotter: Blue lights on vehicles attract attention

Police-blotter-image-5

The Park City Police Department last week logged at least three cases involving vehicles with illuminated blue lights.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:45 p.m., the police pulled over a vehicle after an officer saw a “blue light illuminated on” the front windshield.

Similar cases were reported at 12:08 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of the intersection of Main Street and 4th Street and 1:14 a.m. that day in the area of the intersection of Main Street and Deer Valley Drive.

Public police logs did not provide details about suspected violations or how the cases were resolved.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4:42 p.m., the police received a report involving a truck that “lost a bunch of trash out of the bed” on S.R. 224. The unspecified items fell into a travel lane, the police were told. The police said the trash created a traffic hazard.

A slide-off accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 3:56 p.m.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 2:29 p.m. on Lower Iron Horse Loop. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected disorderly conduct case was reported on Main Street at 1:26 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer on patrol in the China Bridge garage at 1:18 a.m. found a vehicle not powered by electricity parked in a spot designated for those that are. A ticket was issued.

A dog was reported to be outside “barking non stop” at 12:43 a.m. in the area of Lily Langtree Court. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. on Park Avenue. Earlier that afternoon, at 3:01 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Deer Valley Drive.

The police at 1:44 a.m. reported stopping a pedestrian in the area of Woodside Avenue and 15th Street. The person was suspected to be intoxicated and apparently earlier threw snowballs at a police vehicle.

On Friday, Jan. 6 at 3:19 p.m., a truck with the engine running was reported to be in the parking lot of the Park City Library for an extended period. The police were told the car owners were walking a dog at the time. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall rules against vehicle idling.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Monarch Drive at 3:05 p.m. The damage occurred the night before the report.

An elevator rescue was reported on Bonanza Drive at 2:46 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 11:41 a.m. received a report of a truck backing into a lamppost on Sidewinder Drive. The lamppost was left leaning as a result of the collision, the police were told.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded in a rented property on Park Avenue at 1:24 a.m. There were six people there, who opened the windows and turned off a fireplace, the police said. Nobody was displaying sickness symptoms, according to the department.

On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9:36 p.m., an officer assisted a driver whose vehicle had slid off the road on S.R. 224. The officer dug out the vehicle and helped manually push it away from the spot where it slid. The case was one of several slide-off accidents during the 9 p.m. hour.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2:28 a.m., the police were told of loud people in a hot tub on Davis Court. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8:51 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Round Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two “huge construction devices” were reportedly left in the road on Ontario Avenue at 8:40 a.m. It was not clear from public police logs what sort of equipment was involved. The police classified the case as an issue for City Hall code enforcers.

The police were told of what was described as a “chunk of concrete” in a travel lane in the area of the Old Town roundabout. The concrete appeared to weigh up to 30 pounds, the police were told.

On Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:18 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 after observing the vehicle did not stop at a crosswalk red light.