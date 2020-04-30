Park City police blotter: Bobcat seen in a backyard





The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a bobcat sighting on someone’s property.

The report was logged at 7:17 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22 on Creek Drive. The animal was seen in a backyard. It moved into nearby open space, the police were told. The person who contacted the police wanted a sign posted and a wildlife officer to contact them, according to department logs.

Bobcat sightings are infrequent in Park City, but the police occasionally receives reports of the predators.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 26 at 7:33 p.m., a driver encountered problems with a vehicle on Deer Valley Drive. The person told the police help had been summoned. The officer, though, remained at the scene in an effort to warn other drivers of the vehicle.

A man was seen on a property on Park Avenue at 4:37 p.m., a case that was described as suspected trespassing. The Police Department indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

On Saturday, April 25 at 3:31 p.m., the police received a report from someone wanting information about a bicycle that was for sale. The person told the police the bicycle was registered through a Park City program, indicating they wanted to ensure it had not been reported as stolen. The person is a Springville resident, the police said.

The police at 3:31 p.m. received a report from someone on Ledger Way about a truck shell with a bicycle rack on the ground. One window appeared shattered, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

Four vehicles were reportedly left in locations that concerned someone at a trailhead on Meadows Drive. Two of the vehicles were on a sidewalk while the other two were on open space, the police were told.

A truck was reportedly left on the road on Daly Avenue at 6:52 a.m. but in a location in front of a building entrance. The person who contacted the Police Department noted it should be moved. A minute earlier, the police received another report from the same Old Town street about a camper left in front of a house. The person who contacted the police said someone might be living in the camper. The Police Department indicated the circumstances regarding the case involving the camper were suspicious.

On Friday, April 24 at 11:29 p.m., a person staying in a unit on Main Street told the police the person in the room below was having a loud party with music. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 5:55 p.m. received a report of two people on the Rail Trail riding motorized mini-bikes. They were apparently in the vicinity of Annie Oakley Drive.

A rail that someone uses for snowboarding and skiing tricks was reportedly taken on Daly Avenue, with the report logged at 5:46 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

On Thursday, April 23 at 11:10 a.m., an officer stopped to assist a driver on Meadows Drive. The vehicle had a faulty spark plug, the police said.

Someone found a wallet in the road at or close the intersection of Meadows Drive and Evening Star Drive at 8:06 a.m. and contacted the police.

On Wednesday, April 22 at 12:41 p.m., the police received a complaint that drones had been crashing into a yard on Woodside Avenue. The police were told it was an ongoing issue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A beaver reportedly felled a tree on Snow Creek Drive close to the Park Avenue police station, leaving it on the road, at 12:29 a.m. The tree created a traffic hazard and an officer moved it out of the road, the police said.

On Tuesday, April 21 at 4:21 p.m., two cars were reportedly left on the sidewalk on Round Valley Way. A little bit earlier, in an unrelated case, an asphalt firm at 2:23 p.m. reportedly left a vehicle in the road and on a sidewalk on Park Avenue. The police said no permit had been issued.

On Monday, April 20 at 7:48 p.m., a cellphone and wallet were found on Main Street.

The police at 12:13 p.m. received a complaint that a landscaping crew was blowing dirt “everywhere” on Saddle View Way. The person was also worried the workers were not wearing ear protection, according to police logs.