Park City Police Blotter: Boy becomes stuck in tree 15 feet off ground

The Park City Police Department at 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, received a report that a young boy climbed 15 feet into a tree and became stuck on the 2200 block of Kearns Boulevard.

The boy was apparently on the Park City School District campus, reportedly close to McPolin Elementary School. The Police Department was told the boy was not injured.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 22 at 2:14 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Daly Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer stopped a driver at 2 p.m. on the 1200 block of Park Avenue and warned the person against using the vehicle's high beams.

The Police Department between 7:55 a.m. and 1:11 p.m. stopped at least six drivers. Two of the cases involved drivers suspected of speeding on Deer Valley Drive.

The police at 1:22 a.m. were called to Marsac Avenue, where two men reportedly were seen in the China Bridge garage carrying a woman toward the Marsac Building. The person who contacted the police wanted the woman's welfare checked. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, April 21 at 10:21 p.m., an altercation described as a street fight was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details or a precise location.

A baby was reported to be locked inside a vehicle on Main Street at 8:47 p.m.

A police officer stopped a driver along Marsac Avenue in Old Town on a suspicion of speeding. Public police logs indicated the vehicle was traveling 58 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

At 1:02 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be driving on the sidewalk in the Old Town roundabout. An officer warned the driver verbally for a lane violation.

The police at 12:26 a.m. received a report from someone on Royal Street about a noise described as a "crash downstairs." The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to make sure nobody else was inside the home. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, April 20 at 8:14 p.m., a man was seen carrying an airsoft gun in the vicinity of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way. The person who contacted the Police Department said it was "strange." The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 8:12 p.m. was told a hotel shuttle was speeding on Queen Esther Drive. The person who contacted the police indicated the shuttle was traveling at 50 mph, according to department logs. The police were told speeding shuttles are an ongoing problem.

Someone on Woodside Avenue reported a scent like marijuana on Woodside Avenue at 7:34 p.m. The Police Department the day before also received a report from Woodside Avenue indicating a room had been rented to a person who uses marijuana. The police on the earlier day indicated the issue was civil in nature.

An injured deer was reportedly seen in a field off Snow Creek Drive close to the Park Avenue police station at 6:57 p.m.

The Police Department at 12:31 p.m. received a complaint about suspected identity theft. The case was logged on Stonebridge Circle. The person told the police an account was opened in their name years ago and a collection agency had contacted her.

At 12:01 a.m., water was seen rising from the ground in the vicinity of the Old Town transit center. The Police Department indicated the water was a result of a utility issue.

On Thursday, April 19 at 5:41 p.m., carpet was seen in the road on S.R. 248. It created a traffic hazard and was removed, the police said.

A bicycle was found in a pedestrian tunnel underneath Kearns Boulevard at the Comstock Drive intersection at a little before 3 p.m.

At 10:27 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Empire Avenue. The vehicle was parked in a driveway at the time.

The Police Department at 8:08 a.m. logged a complaint about a driver on S.R. 248 passing another vehicle and "being aggressive."

On Wednesday, April 18 at 2:56 p.m., a raccoon, described as "giant," was seen in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The animal created a traffic hazard, the police said.

A gun was reported missing on Daly Avenue at 2:53 p.m. The person who contacted the police was unsure if the weapon was lost or stolen, according to department logs.

On Tuesday, April 17 at 4:58 p.m., a diesel truck was reported to be idling the engine on Empire Avenue. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against idling.

Skis were reported stolen from an employee locker on Lowell Avenue at 12:28 p.m.

On Monday, April 16 at 8:55 p.m., the police were told someone had rummaged through a vehicle on Deer Valley Drive. Nothing was missing. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

A driver at 2:32 p.m. reportedly honked at people, cut off a bus and drove through a crosswalk at or close to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Buffalo Bill Drive. The person also reportedly "flipped kids off," the police were told.