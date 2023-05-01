Park City police blotter: Car ‘keyed really badly’

Police-blotter-image

On Sunday, April 30 at 4:16 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:56 p.m. received a report of a car that was “keyed really badly” in a parking lot on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage.

A duck, reported to be injured, was seen in the road on S.R. 224 at 6:06 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the injuries.

On Saturday, April 29 in the 9 p.m. hour, the police stopped two drivers in quick succession after observing issues with headlights. In one of the cases, at 9:16 p.m., the driver’s-side light was not functioning in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. Eight minutes earlier, a driver was pulled over in the area of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive after a passenger-side headlight was out.

Three young moose were spotted at 6:56 p.m. close to the road in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street.

A fire hydrant was reported to be leaking on Evening Star Drive at 9:07 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the severity of the leak and described the case as a utility issue.

A group of approximately six people were reported to be in a hot tub on Woodside Avenue at 1:37 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, April 28 at 6:10 p.m., a police officer pulled a driver over after observing the person fail to reduce their speed or move to another lane as an emergency vehicle approached in the area of Park Avenue and Snow Creek Drive.

At 7:36 a.m., a strong scent was reported on Norfolk Avenue. The person who contacted the police was unsure of the source but said it was outside a residence. The police classified the case as a utility problem, but public department logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, April 27 at 9:20 p.m., a deer herd was seen along Kearns Boulevard. The animals were “really close to the road” and “right next to the road,” according to public police logs.

Graffiti was reported on Little Kate Road at 4:23 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, April 26 at 6:55 a.m., a natural gas leak was reported in the area of Holiday Ranch Loop Road and Red Maple Court.

On Tuesday, April 25 at 11:43 p.m., a deer was seen in a traffic lane on S.R. 224. The police were told it appeared like a driver hit the animal.

The police stopped a driver in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive, indicating a temporary registration for a vehicle appeared to be fake. The police determined the document was folded and wet. It was valid, the police said.

On Monday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m., the police received a complaint about a parked vehicle in a location where parking is prohibited on Golden Way. The police were told the car appeared to be a sedan and the lights were illuminated.