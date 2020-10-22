Park City police blotter: Cat in tree reported





On Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:37 p.m., the police received a complaint that a person was driving with a foot outside a window in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley.

Someone found a wallet on the Rail Trail and contacted the police at 12:37 p.m. The Police Department at 12:32 p.m. received a report about what was described as a fraudulent online rental listing. The police were told the person did not advertise the place as a rental. The case was logged on Woodside Avenue and was classified as a suspected fraud.

Graffiti was reported on Heber Avenue at 10:44 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 7:55 a.m. reported a vehicle had been “gone through” on Deer Valley Drive. Nothing was missing from inside and the vehicle had been left unlocked at a residence, the police were told. The police logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:31 p.m., the police were told someone went to a house on Main Street and looked in the windows. The person walked into the street and took photographs of the house, the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 1:35 p.m. received a report of a pickup truck left in a cul-de-sac for three days on Monarch Drive.

On Friday, Oct. 16 at 11:07 p.m., a vehicle alarm was reported to be sounding. The noise lasted 15 minutes, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone approached the Police Department at 5:24 p.m. inquiring about “what happens” if someone declines to wear a mask on Main Street. The police classified the case as a citizen assist and did not provide details.

The police at 4:26 p.m. received a report of a cat in a tree on Aster Lane. The cat had climbed to a height of 30 feet and “keeps going higher,” the police were told. The person’s son was 20 feet high into the tree, according to public police logs.

On Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10:12 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lucky John Drive at 3:41 p.m. The police were told the person’s truck was sideswiped and a mirror was broken.

The Police Department at 12:14 p.m. was told of a group of people, perhaps 20, on the Rail Trail without masks. They were also not practicing social distancing, the police were told.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:14 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle with a running generator on Park Avenue. The person said the generator was running for 45 minutes and the person “wants the noise to stop,” according to police logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A man was reportedly found sleeping in a bathroom on Sullivan Road at 7:54 a.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8:02 p.m., the police received information about a dispute between two people centered on whether one was taking photographs of the other person. The police were told one of the people approached the other one “and told her to stop taking pictures of her,” according to department logs. The other one said they were “just looking at” a phone, the police said. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

A trash bag, described as big, was seen in the road on S.R. 224 at 11:49 a.m. It was removed, the police said.

The police at 10:20 a.m. was told a man, described as homeless, was seen smoking in a bathroom at City Park.

On Monday, Oct. 12 at 4:18 p.m., the police were told a “space plane” was “dropping dust” on Park Avenue. There were three planes with single wings and single propellers, according to the information gathered by the police. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.