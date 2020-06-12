Park City police blotter: cement spilled onto S.R. 224





The Park City Police Department last week received two reports in quick succession about cement that was spilled into the road on S.R. 224.

A vehicle drove over the cement in one of the cases, the police were told.

The police on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:25 a.m. received a report that a driver on outbound S.R. 224 “ran over a pile of cement that the cement truck spilled” in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm. The police indicated the vehicle suffered unspecified damage.

Twenty-one minutes earlier, the police were told of cement in the road on S.R. 224.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The department at the time of the earlier report indicated the cement presented a traffic hazard.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 7 at 3:16 p.m., the police received a report of four people cutting grass on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. The men were seen at 10:40 a.m., the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal case.

On Saturday, June 6, the Police Department over the course of less than an hour received two calls regarding worries about flooding as a result of the precipitation. The police at 9:16 p.m., were told of someone concerned about water levels off Bonanza Court, close to a residence. The police found the water was up to 10 inches below becoming a threat. On Payday Drive at 8:55 p.m., meanwhile, someone contacted the police requesting additional sandbags to protect against the possibility of an overflowing stream in the backyard.

A man refused to leave a nightclub on Main Street at 7:52 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 5:04 p.m. received a report of water “shooting up” on Park Avenue close to City Park. Public police logs indicated a utility issue caused the problem.

Cars were reported to be revving engines on Main Street at 3:25 p.m.

The police at 1:13 p.m. received a complaint about someone using a dump location unlawfully. The case was logged on Deer Lake Drive. The police classified the case as suspected trespassing.

Someone at 12:03 p.m. reported a tent, described as large, off Paddington Drive. It was located between houses and the Rail Trail. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, June 6 at 2:14 a.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street. A taxi was found for the person, the police said.

On Friday, June 5 at 7:41 p.m., someone contacted the police complaining about a drum circle on the field outside the Park City Library that had stretched for four hours. The person could hear the drums from their house.

Someone found a credit card in a parking lot on Park Avenue and contacted the police at 7:09 p.m.

A police officer at 12:31 p.m. stopped a vehicle on Park Avenue, indicating it was above weight requirements and was spilling gravel.

The Police Department at 6:20 a.m. received information about a man who was suspected to be homeless. The police were told the man had been sleeping close to the Recreation Building at City Park. There had been reports about the man for approximately a week, according to the police.

On Thursday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m., a party was reportedly occurring around a vehicle on Bonanza Drive. The people had been there for 30 minutes, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Skateboarders were reported to be performing “tricks” off stairs along Main Street at 5:33 p.m.

The police at 4:47 p.m. received a complaint about a man with seven or more children riding scooters in the skate park at City Park. The man was not “keeping track of his kids, they are running rampant in the skate park,” the police were told, according to public police logs. The man also was not acting in a civil manner with others, the police were told.

Someone at 4:37 p.m. reported a car that was in a driveway had been vandalized on Daly Avenue. The damage apparently occurred the night before. It appeared that “somebody took a bat or something to it,” the police were told. The person told the police there was broken plastic in the back, according to public police logs. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 3:06 p.m. received a complaint from someone worried about a bicyclist or bicyclists “not stopping and obeying traffic laws.” The case was logged on Heber Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs whether there was an incident on that road.

On Wednesday, June 3 at 5:39 p.m., the police stopped a motorcyclist suspected of speeding on Marsac Avenue. The police said the motorcycle was traveling at 80 mph.

On Tuesday, June 2 at 3:22 p.m., a mountain bike was reported to have been stolen on Homestake Road. The police were told the bike had been locked the night before. The case was logged as a suspected theft. A suspected bicycle theft was also reported at 2:48 p.m. on Prospector Avenue.

On Monday, June 1 at 7:38 p.m., a man who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” reportedly went to a drive thru on Bonanza Drive. The police were told the man threatened high school-aged people and threw unspecified items at them.