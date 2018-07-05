Park City police blotter: Construction crew causes noise

On Sunday, July 1 at 10:58 p.m., the police received a complaint about a loud party on Woodside Avenue close to the Park City Library. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Youngsters were reported to be running around loudly at an apartment complex on Kearns Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to patrol the area and ask the youngsters to quiet down, according to department logs.

Someone at 12:14 p.m. complained about traffic along Heber Avenue. The police were told there was no traffic control and drivers almost hit pedestrians on Heber Avenue between Main Street and Swede Alley. The person told the police someone should be directing traffic.

The police told someone on S.R. 224 to move after they were seen looking at a map. It was not clear from public police logs whether the people were drivers, bicyclists or pedestrians. The Police Department indicated they created a traffic hazard.

Someone at 11 a.m. complained parking meters were not working on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details about the problem.

The police were contacted after a mobile phone, a driver license and credit cards were found on Woodside Avenue. The person took the items to the police station.

Someone complained about music at an establishment on Kearns Boulevard at 12:42 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, June 30 at 10:24 p.m., someone reported hearing what was described as "wild bass" music on Kearns Boulevard. The person wanted the volume lowered.

The Police Department fielded two cases of suspected intoxication within 14 minutes of each other. The first was logged at 2:06 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive, where a man was reported to sleeping in front of a residential unit. The other case was logged on Empire Avenue.

On Friday, June 29 at 9:10 p.m., a man reported to be holding a bottle of alcohol and yelling was seen on Sidewinder Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged on S.R. 248 at 5:12 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

An elevator rescue was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 10:16 a.m.

On Thursday, June 28 at 9:15 p.m., the police were told someone was operating a drone on Lowell Avenue when the wind blew it out of sight. The Police Department classified the case as one of lost property.

Graffiti was scheduled to be removed at 8:37 a.m. from concrete on Daly Avenue.

On Wednesday, June 27 at 9:39 p.m., a dog was reported to be barking for longer than two hours on Lowell Avenue. A police officer who responded did not find the dog.

On Monday, June 25 at 11:51 a.m., a vehicle was seen parked in a handicapped spot without the proper tags on Bonanza Drive.

At 8:04 a.m., the police were told a construction crew started work at 10 p.m. the night before and continued through the night. They used jackhammers and heavy machinery, the police were told.