Park City police blotter: Deer caught in football field



Police Blotter

On Sunday, March 22 at 9:23 a.m., a deer was reported to be caught in the Park City High School football field on Kearns Boulevard. The person who contacted the police indicated “she has watched it try to get out and it can’t find a way out,” according to department logs.

A violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on main Street at 7:20 a.m.

On Saturday, March 21 at 8:27 p.m., a vehicle was seen driving without the headlights illuminated. An officer stopped the vehicle at or close to the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley.

The police at 5:08 p.m. received a complaint that a car was driving “erratic, speeding and swerving” in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The stoplights at S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive apparently stopped working at 10:41 a.m. The police were told “there was a flash” just before they malfunctioned. The police indicated the issue created a traffic hazard.

A man was reportedly found sleeping in a vehicle on Daly Avenue at 1:57 a.m. The police said the man was not impaired, but the department described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Friday, March 20 at 6:07 p.m., the police received a report of a bobcat from someone on Eladar Place, indicating the animal had been seen in the Solamere area over the course of a month.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a Kearns Boulevard parking lot at 5:18 p.m. The accident occurred shortly before the police were notified.

The police at 12:55 p.m. received a complaint that a vehicle was not stopping at red lights on S.R. 224.

On Thursday, March 19 at 6:34 p.m., a box was seen in the road somewhere along S.R. 224. The police said the box created a traffic hazard. It was found to be empty and removed, the police said.

On Wednesday, March 18 at 11:51 p.m., loud music was reported on Monarch Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 7:06 p.m. received a complaint about youngsters seen “running around” the roof of a building on Heber Avenue.

At 6:41 p.m., a water leak, described as being at the meter box, was reported on Bonanza Drive. The person who contacted the police needed assistance turning off the water, according to department logs.

On Tuesday, March 17 at 5:03 p.m., the police were told of water overflowing from a gutter on Four Lakes Drive. There were “copious amounts of water” and a possible leak, the police were told.

On Monday, March 16 at 5:59 p.m., the police indicated skateboarders “were the only issue” as an officer checked on properties on Main Street and surrounding Old Town.

At 1:04 p.m., the police received a report of what was described as the “strong smell of natural gas” somewhere along Meadows Drive. The person said the scent emanated from close to a trailhead.

The police at 1:25 a.m. received a complaint about loud music on Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.