Park City Police Blotter: Deer, possible coyote seen

On Sunday, March 25, a traffic accident was reported on Prospector Avenue at 3:39 p.m. Nobody was injured, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details.

A backpack was reported missing and possibly stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street at 2:33 a.m.

The Police Department was called to a business on the 300 block of Main Street at 12:32 a.m. after a woman reportedly cursed at workers and caused unspecified other problems. The business wanted the woman removed and warned not to return. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, March 24 at 11:49 p.m., the police were called to the intersection of Wyatt Earp Way and Butch Cassidy Court after a man was seen walking away from a house. The man had a beard and was wearing a camouflage jacket and a beanie, the police were told. The man got into what was described as a "piece of crap light colored car" and drove east on S.R. 248, the person who contacted the police said, according to department logs. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A vehicle was left parked partially in front of a driveway somewhere along Woodside Avenue at 11:09 p.m. The person at the residence could not pull out, the police were told.

A driver passed several vehicles on Marsac Avenue at 10:44 p.m. in a location where passing is prohibited.

The Police Department at 10:24 p.m. received a report that a man on Sidewinder Drive used a truck to "push her car down the road." It was left there, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A vehicle was left in a Deer Valley Drive parking lot with the engine idling at 10:40 a.m. The doors were locked, the police were told.

Upward of 12 deer, described as young, were seen 20 feet from the road somewhere along S.R. 248. The person who contacted the police was worried about the animals.

A golden retriever was reported to be running through traffic in the vicinity of Kearns Boulevard or Sidewinder Drive at 8:27 a.m. The Police Department said the dog created a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 1:59 a.m. received a complaint about loud music on Park Avenue. The caller asked the people playing the music to lower the volume, but they refused, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police were called to a location along Empire Avenue at 1:10 a.m., when a person was reported to be falling asleep in a lobby. The person's "only response is nodding his head," the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected intoxication.

On Friday, March 23 at 10:57 p.m., a hot tub was reported to be overflowing on Daly Avenue. Nobody was home, the police said.

A police officer at 10:28 p.m. stopped a driver at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road after the officer reportedly watched the driver fail to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Loud bass sounds were reported on the 1200 block of Kearns Boulevard at 10:24 p.m. A person at a nearby residence reported the case, which was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded on Lucky John Drive at 5:01 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department stopped two drivers for headlight violations, one at 1:10 a.m. and the other at 1:55 a.m. The earlier case was logged in the vicinity of Main Street and 9th Street while the other one was reported on Captain Molly Drive.

On Thursday, March 22 at 12:47 a.m., a vehicle hit what was described as a large boulder at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

On Wednesday, March 21 at 10:44 p.m., someone told the police they may have passed a homeless man on Kearns Boulevard.

On Tuesday, March 20 at 10:52 a.m., a dump truck reportedly encountered mechanical problems on Comstock Drive. It was leaking fluid, the police said.

On Monday, March 19 at 11:35 a.m., two dogs were seen running up the road on Deer Valley Drive.

At 9:12 a.m., the police received a report that a "smaller wild animal" was seen somewhere close to Meadows Drive. It was seen on a fairway of a golf course, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said the animal might have been a coyote, according to department logs.