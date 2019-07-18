Park City police blotter: Deer sightings reported

The Park City Police Department on Friday, July 12, received three reports involving deer that were injured or sick.

The cases were logged in different neighborhoods, meaning it is unlikely the reports involved the same animal.

A young deer was seen injured on Solamere Drive at 6:48 p.m. An unspecified animal had possibly bitten the deer, the police were told. The deer could not stand.

Just earlier, at 6:32 p.m., a young deer was reported behind a house on Eagle Pointe Court. The police were told the deer appeared to be sick and may have been seeking shade.

An injured deer was also seen in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive at 7:53 a.m. The deer had been hit by a driver and needed to be put down, according to police logs.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of deer in places across Park City.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, July 14

At 7:13 p.m., the police received a report of speeding drivers on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone in the vicinity of Aerie Drive and Mellow Mountain Road at 4:13 a.m. contacted the Police Department saying construction crews were working. The person questioned the time of the work. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 1:07 a.m. received a report of fireworks on Deer Valley Drive.

Saturday, July 13

At 11:52 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue.

A pothole, described as “very large,” was reported on Columbine Court at 6:04 p.m. The Police Department said the pothole presented a traffic hazard.

A bus was reported to be idling on Three Kings Drive at 3:29 p.m. It was idling for 30 minutes, the police were told.

The Police Department at 10:32 a.m. received a complaint about a flagger on Deer Valley Drive. The police were told the person directing traffic allowed drivers to continue on a road that was reduced to one lane, leading to vehicles that were headed toward each other.

Someone contacted the Police Department at 10:08 a.m. complaining about a dispute with a contractor. The person, on Doc Holliday Drive, said a $4,000 deposit was forwarded to the contractor and just $500 was returned, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Park Avenue at 6:06 a.m. An earlier case of suspected drunken driving was logged on Park Avenue at 2:25 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about either of the cases.

A police officer stopped a driver on the 1700 block of Kearns Boulevard at 3:49 a.m., indicating the vehicle was traveling at 55 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Thursday, July 11

At 8:35 p.m., the police were called to a softball field on Park Avenue after a scorekeeper reported a man was disruptive close to the field. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

A driver hit a guardrail on S.R. 224 at 12:45 a.m. Nobody was injured.

Wednesday, July 10

At 9:45 p.m., unspecified damage to waterworks tanks was reported on or close to King Road. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

People were reported to be jumping in front of cars close to the Main Street post office at 1:25 a.m. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

Tuesday, July 9

At 7:15 p.m., someone found a wallet on Main Street and contacted the Police Department.

The Police Department at 12:46 p.m. received an inquiry from someone on Lucky John Drive about a neighbor allowing someone to live in a trailer on the neighbor’s property. Public police logs did not provide details.

Monday, July 8

At 10:04 p.m., someone on Monarch Drive reported two vehicles in a driveway that were not supposed to be at the location. Someone had used water at the address as well, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A scooter was seen in the skate park at City Park at 8:43 p.m.