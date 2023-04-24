Park City police blotter: Disabling boot on vehicle results in call to the authorities

Police-blotter-image-2

Someone contacted the Park City Police Department last weekend about a case involving a parking fine that resulted in a disabling boot being put on a vehicle.

The police received the information on Saturday, April 22 at 5:25 a.m. The police were told a disabling boot was on a vehicle in the China Bridge garage.

The person told the police they paid a fine online and the boot “was supposed to be removed once paid,” according to public police logs. The person also told the police they paid the fine an hour before the report.

The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, April 23 at 2:38 a.m., the police were told of a “HUGE party” in a Norfolk Avenue house. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue at 12:13 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, April 21 at 11:49 p.m., a party was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. The people were loud and were apparently arriving and leaving, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Park City Fire District contacted the police at 11:05 p.m., indicating a station received a report from someone about flooding in an Aspen Springs Drive garage. The person said the water was also “leaking” in a mechanical room.

The police at 6:08 p.m. were told a truck, described as a white Chevrolet, “almost caused an accident” with the person who contacted the department. The person told the police the other person may have been intoxicated.

On Thursday, April 20 at 5:41 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in a location where parking is prohibited on Woodside Avenue. Someone could not leave a driveway, the police were told.

The police at 2:59 a.m. reported a restaurant owner was inside cleaning vents. The circumstances, logged on Homestake Road, were initially described as suspicious.

On Wednesday, April 19 at 10:10 p.m., the police were told someone or people were repeatedly “slamming doors.” The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

An officer at 5:50 p.m. pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 after the person reportedly did not yield to a law enforcement vehicle conducting a traffic stop. The driver “did not move over or noticeably slow down,” the police said. The officer warned the driver verbally and explained the law. A similar case was reported on S.R. 224 at 5:19 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 18 at approximately 3:42 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Kearns Boulevard, indicating an unspecified equipment issue with the vehicle prompted the stop. The driver also did not have car insurance, the police said.

On Monday, April 17 at 10:32 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley after observing the vehicle’s headlights were off. The driver did not appear to be impaired, the police said.