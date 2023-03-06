Park City police blotter: ‘Disgruntled customer’ wearing camouflage refuses to pay bill

Police-blotter-image-5

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about a dispute centered on a bill at a Main Street business.

On Monday, Feb. 27 at 3:35 p.m., the police were informed of the dispute by a Main Street business. Someone described as a “disgruntled customer” wearing a camouflage jacket was refusing to pay a bill. The police were also told the person was suspected to be intoxicated.

Public police logs described the case as a business assist rather than a criminal matter.

Other incidents recently reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, March 5 at 10:58 p.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The odor of natural gas was reported behind at least two Main Street businesses at 2:11 a.m. The odor, described as a “strong smell of gas,” was not inside one of the businesses, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a utility issue.

A driver reported hitting a deer on S.R. 248 close to Prospector at 12:17 a.m. The person was not sure whether the animal survived the accident or whether it was alive.

On Saturday, March 4 at 11:03 p.m., the police were told of a party, described as “very loud,” that extended for hours on Amber Road. There was also a party the night before, the person who contacted the police said. The person was “trying to sleep,” according to police logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A fight was reported on Main Street at 10:22 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Three Kings Court at 11:45 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, March 3 at 8:28 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver observed traveling at 62 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. A verbal warning was issued. Earlier that evening, at 7:53 p.m., an officer stopped a driver in the area of Marsac Avenue and Prospect Avenue after the person reportedly did not change lanes as it passed an emergency vehicle that was stopped on the side of a road.

The police received information about a person on a sidewalk in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. The person was “stumbling around,” the police were told. The police logged the case as a welfare check rather than a criminal matter.

A police officer at 6:17 p.m. pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive after observing the vehicle traveling at a speed of 64 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a written warning. A little bit earlier, at 5:44 p.m., a driver was stopped at 61 mph at or close to the same intersection.

A Park City Transit bus hit a deer on Kearns Boulevard outside Park City High School at approximately 1:45 a.m. The police were told the deer may have “got up and ran off,” according to department logs.

On Thursday, March 2 at 10:25 p.m., a van, described as large, was left “in the middle of the road” on Daly Avenue. The vehicle was “making it difficult” for the caller to leave and return, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 9:22 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, March 1 at 10:44 a.m., a pothole was reported close to the Old Town roundabout. The police described the pothole as a traffic hazard.

A tour bus was reportedly stuck in the area of Lowell Avenue and Empire Avenue at 10:04 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the cause of the issue but said the bus was “blocking the entire road.” The police said the bus created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 12:22 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Feb. 27 at 11:50 p.m., a party was reported on Captain Molly Drive. The house door was open, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.