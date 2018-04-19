Park City police blotter: Dog barks ‘24/7’

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of problems involving dogs.

Two dogs were seen in the road along Royal Street on Sunday, April 15 at 5:23 p.m. One of the dogs was described as large with gray fur while the other was small with black and white fur. The Police Department indicated the dogs created a traffic hazard.

On Saturday, April 14, meanwhile, a dog was reported to be barking "24/7" on or close to Fenchurch Drive at 8:43 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted an officer to respond and then forward a report to Summit County Animal Control, the police said.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 15, someone found a wallet and contacted the Police Department at 3:29 p.m. The case was logged on Park Avenue.

Police officers stopped at least five drivers between 11:23 a.m. and 1:23 p.m. for unspecified offenses. The traffic stops were reported on streets like S.R. 248 and S.R. 224 as well as the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, which is also along S.R. 248.

A vehicle was reportedly left parked in a lane of travel at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue at 11:07 a.m.

The Police Department at 2:56 a.m. received a complaint about people making noise somewhere along Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected intoxication case was reported at 1:49 a.m. on Swede Alley. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department stopped at least six drivers over a span of approximately 90 minutes ending at 12:48 a.m., including stops on S.R. 224. The offenses included speeding and driving without the headlights illuminated, the police said.

On Saturday, April 14, an officer stopped to assist a driver at 2:28 p.m. and learned the person was collecting Christmas lights from trees. The person was at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive.

The Police Department at 11:45 p.m. received a report that a driver cut off a vehicle on eastbound U.S. 40. The other driver had to slam on the brakes, the police were told. Public police logs described the incident by indicating the driver "came up very fast on a Subaru which veered to right to avoid them."

Burnt food triggered a smoke detector at 3:43 a.m. on Royal Street.

The police at 3:38 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Park Avenue about people speaking and laughing loudly. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A driver for a ridesharing firm on Main Street at 12:49 a.m. told the police an intoxicated man was in the vehicle.

A noisy party was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Park Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, April 13 at 8:09 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about a vehicle that was left parked close to the gate blocking wintertime driver access to Guardsman Pass. The vehicle had been there throughout the winter, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the vehicle had been abandoned.

A deer herd was seen close to the road on S.R. 224 at 7:47 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the animals might have been preparing to cross the state highway.

The Police Department at 1:06 a.m. received a report that a substance, possibly blood, was seen on the surface of Richardson Flat Road. There were also skid marks, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious, but it did not classify the case as a traffic accident or other sort of criminal category that could involve an injury.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on S.R. 224 at 12:56 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, April 12 at 3:33 p.m., a driver reportedly forgot to shift a vehicle into park on Sullivan Road. It apparently rolled into the middle of the road. Police dispatchers indicated they would attempt to reach the registered owner of the vehicle.

Someone at 3:22 p.m. reported that a stoplight on the southbound side of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive was filled with snow. The color of the stoplight was not visible, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the situation created a traffic hazard.

At 8:59 a.m., the police received a report from someone saying they received a call indicating an officer would arrest the person. The case, logged on King Road, was suspected to be a fraud.

On Wednesday, April 11 at 10:18 a.m., the Police Department received a report that diesel fluid appeared to have filled a 50-foot stretch of gutter on Meadows Drive.

At 1:35 a.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 1:13 a.m. received a complaint about an unspecified violation of handicapped parking on Kearns Boulevard.