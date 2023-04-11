Park City police blotter: Dog ‘whining and crying’ in a vehicle

Police-blotter-image-5-2

On Sunday, April 9 at 3:48 p.m., a dog, described as small, was reported to be “whining and crying” in a vehicle in a parking lot on Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the police was worried about the heat and whether there was water for the dog, the police said.

Someone found a purse on Main Street, apparently at a business, and contacted the police at 1:19 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the purse or any contents.

On Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle on Swede Alley that was double parked. The vehicle was reported to be in a location where it blocked parking spots and blocked a vehicle in.

People were reported to be yelling at one another on Main Street at 1:39 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Friday, April 7 at 9:30 p.m., graffiti was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was reported to be in a driveway on Red Tail Court at 7:44 p.m. There apparently should not have been a vehicle there. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing.

On Thursday, April 6 at 2:09 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle that had been left in a location along Park Avenue “for months.” The person who contacted the police was unclear whether the vehicle was on their private property or on public property since it was apparently close to City Park.

On Wednesday, April 5 at 1:40 p.m., a Tesla vehicle was reported to be blocking Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the road blockage. The police described the case as a traffic hazard.

A vehicle was reportedly left across a Main Street crosswalk at 11:14 a.m. It obstructed pedestrians, the police said.

The Police Department at 1:10 a.m. received a report of two people stuck in an elevator in a Deer Valley Drive building. There were no injuries and no medical issues at the time of the report, the police said.

On Tuesday, April 4 at 7:49 p.m., an officer found a vehicle that was left in a drop-and-load zone along Main Street without the proper permit. Nobody was inside and a ticket was issued, the police said. There were several similar cases that evening.

On Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m. a man, described as homeless, was seen sleeping at or in the area of a Monitor Drive business.

Graffiti was seen in the area of Woodside Avenue and 13th Street at 4:04 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected hit-and-run accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. on Kearns Boulevard. The victim’s vehicle was scratched, the police were told. The person who contacted the police “believes it was sideswiped by another vehicle,” according to public police logs.