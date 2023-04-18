Park City police blotter: Drain ‘not draining’ amid concerns about spring runoff

Police-blotter-image-5-5

The Park City Police Department last weekend received a report about a water-related issue that occurred amid heightened concern about possible flooding as the snow melts.

The case was logged on Saturday, April 15 at 5:45 p.m. and involved a report about a drain that was “not draining” in the vicinity of a residential development in the area of Three Kings Drive. There was a “flood outside,” the police were told. The police classified the case as a utility issue, but department logs did not provide details about whether the water was the result of runoff or a problem with service at a building.

Park City officials and rank-and-file Parkites continue to prepare for the possibility of flooding during the spring runoff. Sandbags have been placed in locations where flooding is seen as possible and other steps have been taken in preparation for the runoff.

Other cases reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, April 16 at 10:43 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be idling the engine on Daly Avenue. The police were told there was someone inside the vehicle and it had been idling for longer than an hour. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

The police at 1:57 p.m. received a complain about youngsters throwing snowballs on Lowell Avenue. The youngsters were in the area of a pedestrian walkway. Public police logs did not provide details about the target of the snowballs. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A case described as criminal mischief was reported on Stein Circle at 1:24 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. Criminal mischief is a wide-ranging category of cases often reported to the Police Department.

A bus driver turned in a wallet that had been found at 12:38 p.m. The case was logged on Deer Valley Drive, but it was not clear from the logs whether that was the location of the bus when the wallet was discovered.

A suspected trespassing case was logged on King Road at 8:53 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 at 1:32 a.m., indicating the vehicle was traveling at 61 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received a warning or a citation.

The police at 12:39 a.m. received a complaint about “a lot of people loitering” in a Deer Valley Drive parking lot. The person who contacted the police indicated people left beer bottles and were drinking. The person wanted “officers to drive through and break up anything,” according to public police logs. The department classified the case as a business assist rather than a suspected criminal matter.

On Saturday, April 15 at 10:40 p.m., the police pulled over a driver reported to be traveling at 63 mph in a location on S.R. 224 where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The police said the driver could not provide proof of car insurance. Public police logs did not provide information about warnings or citations.

The police at 10:28 p.m. received a complaint about a party with loud music on Prospector Avenue. A neighbor filed the report but was not sure how many people were at the location. The volume of the music was reduced but only for approximately 10 minutes, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer stopped a driver at 8:47 p.m. after observing the vehicle drive in the wrong direction when turning from Main Street onto 5th Street outside the Main Street post office.

An elevator rescue was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Empire Club Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 11:44 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, April 14 at 10:59 a.m., a police officer stationed their vehicle at the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Monitor Drive and activated the overhead lights in an effort to slow driver speeds. Several people approached the officer “appreciative” of the efforts to reduce speeds, according to police logs.

On Thursday, April 13 at 10:14 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, April 12 at 9:13 a.m., a driver for a ridesharing firm reported finding a driver license and two credit cards after a customer left the vehicle. The case was logged on Sidewinder Drive.

On Tuesday, April 11 at 10:09 p.m., a vehicle, described as “strange,” was reportedly seen on Golden Way close to a sign prohibiting parking at night. The person who contacted the police said it may have been a sport utility vehicle. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

The police at 12:31 p.m. were told of a person, described as homeless, “living in a makeshift glass shelter” in the area of Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road. There were artworks “around” the shelter, the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected vagrancy.

On Monday, April 10 at 3:18 p.m., the police received a complaint about people who “dumped a bunch of garbage in the garbage can” designated for certain residences in the Iron Horse area. The police classified the case as a citizen assist.