Park City police blotter: Driver cut off in Deer Valley

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8:43 p.m. was told of a case on the roads involving two vehicles.

One of the drivers reportedly cut off the other one on a road in Deer Valley. The other driver was “almost put into guardrail,” according to public police logs.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11:50 p.m., the police were told people were lunging at cars somewhere along Park Avenue. The person who contacted the authorities, a driver, nearly hit one of the people, according to police logs. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

A man was reportedly seen on a Woodside Avenue porch throwing unspecified items and yelling. The man apparently could not get into a house, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

The police responded to two suspected intoxication cases on Main Street in just more than an hour starting at 12:17 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the cases.

On Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11:29 p.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 248.

A driver reportedly hit a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 8:56 p.m. The collision bent the sign, the police said. A crew was sent to repair the sign. The Police Department classified the case as a hit-and-run accident.

The police at 4:46 p.m. were told snow “avalanched off” a roof on King Road. The snow landed in the road, the person who contacted the authorities said. The person wanted someone to remove the snow from the road.

Youngsters were reportedly seen skiing off a roof on Kearns Boulevard, apparently at the Park City School District campus, at 2:57 p.m. They were gone by the time the police arrived.

Water was seen surfacing through pavement on Seasons Drive at 7:22 a.m. The water flowed down the street, the police were told.

On Friday, Jan. 3 at 3:33 p.m., a truck outfitted with a crane was reported to be stuck in the intersection at Quinn’s Junction. Traffic backed up as a result of the truck, the police said.

Six kids were reportedly seen pushing snow against the front door of Treasure Mountain Junior High at 2:11 p.m. for an unknown reason. They were wearing ski boots, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 7:09 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9:25 p.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded in a structure on Lookout Drive. The police were told there were “no headaches” according to department logs.

A tire was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of S.R. 248 and Wyatt Earp Way at 5:57 p.m. The Police Department indicated the tire created a traffic hazard. Several hours earlier, at 2:37 p.m., a box was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive. The police described the box as a traffic hazard as well.

A slide-off accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard at 9:17 a.m. Just earlier, at 8:57 a.m. in an apparently unrelated case, a hit-and-run accident was logged at the same location.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 7:44 a.m., an elk herd was seen close to the road at or near the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, or in the vicinity of nearby PC Hill, at 7:44 a.m.

The police at 1:22 a.m. were told someone jumped onto a stage as a band was performing on Main Street at 1:22 a.m. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

A party, perhaps with 100 people, was reported on Monarch Drive at 1:03 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:52 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on the 1700 block of Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A Christmas tree was seen in the road somewhere along Deer Valley Drive at 10:59 a.m. The Police Department said the tree created a traffic hazard.

On Monday, Dec. 30 at 10:09 a.m., someone was reportedly stuck in an elevator on Lowell Avenue.