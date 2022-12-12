Park City police blotter: Driver flashes lights ‘trying to annoy the car in front of him for cutting him off’

Police-blotter-image-5

The Park City Police Department in early December stopped a driver using headlights outside their intended purpose.

The traffic stop was reported at 9:29 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police said a driver was flashing the vehicle lights. The officer was “assuming it was to get my attention,” public police logs indicated.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver “admitted to trying to annoy the car in front of him for cutting him off,” the logs said.

The Police Department listed the case as a traffic stop and the logs did not provide details about any enforcement action against the driver.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12:32 a.m., the police stopped a suspected drunken driver in the area of the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:18 p.m., a vehicle was seen with nobody inside in a parking spot on 5th Street reserved for people using the Main Street post office. Nobody was inside the post office when a ticket was issued, the police said. Two minutes before and apparently involving a different vehicle, an officer told a driver of the parking restriction on 5th Street.

A vehicle was seen without anybody inside while it was in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street at 6:54 p.m.

The police at 6:43 p.m. received a report of an estimated 10 to 15 vehicles left in a roundabout on Marsac Avenue in Empire Pass. The roundabout was “completely blocked,” the police were told.

Someone at 6:39 p.m. reported skis were stolen from a Lowell Avenue location. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two people were involved in what was described as a physical confrontation on Lowell Avenue. They were separated, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as a business assist rather than a criminal offense.

The Police Department reported two cases in quick succession starting at 11:29 a.m. involving an electric vehicle-charging location at Park City High School. In one case, a vehicle not powered by electricity was left in a spot marked for those that are. In the other case, a vehicle powered by electricity was parked in front of a charging station but was not “plugged in or actively charging,” the police said. Warnings were issued in both of the cases.

The night manager for a lodging firm contacted the police at 4:56 a.m. saying they received a report of a party that had stretched since 1 a.m. on Lowell Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police were called to a Main Street nightclub at 12:26 a.m. after a possible fake identification was reported. The nightclub wanted police assistance in the verification process.

On Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:27 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver after observing the vehicle stopped in a travel lane. The driver was picking up a passenger at the time. An officer warned the driver.

The police at 4:28 a.m. received a complaint about a vehicle that was left in a driveway, in a location where it blocked a garage, on Park Avenue. Nobody was inside the vehicle, the police were told.

Someone found a debit card on Saddle View Way and turned it in to the police at 3:58 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2:18 p.m., a vehicle ran out of gas on S.R. 224. A friend was summoned to help.

A vehicle was left on Main Street for three days and was reported to the police at 12:22 p.m. The person who contacted the police wanted the vehicle removed. The vehicle was reportedly in a location where parking is prohibited. In an unrelated case, reported at 10:19 a.m., several vehicles were reported to have been left at City Park for an extended period of time. One of the vehicles had been there for longer than three weeks, the police were told.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 11:41 p.m., water was reported to be filling an area between a curb and sidewalk in the area of Iron Horse Drive and Park Avenue. The police were told the water was “flooding everything.” The police logged the case as a utility issue.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Kearns Boulevard at 3:38 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:08 p.m. received a report of four buckets in a travel lane in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. The police said the buckets created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:24 a.m., the police received a report from someone worried they may have gotten a scam call. The police were told a voicemail was left saying the Park City agency was calling with an urgent matter. The person who contacted the police indicated the caller had their name and the date of birth of the person. The police logged the case as a suspected fraud.

On Monday, Dec. 5 at 11:58 a.m., a suspected violation of Park City’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Lowell Avenue.