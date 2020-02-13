Park City police blotter: Driver hits deer or elk

On Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11:34 p.m., a large party was reported at a Park Avenue hotel. An employee told the people they “can’t be making so much noise this late,” the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

Someone was heard loudly screaming profanities on Prospector Avenue at 10:30 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 9:01 p.m. on 5th Street, indicating the person drove the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Four vehicles were reported to be parked in a permit-only zone at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 15th Street between 11:29 a.m. and 11:53 a.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9:35 p.m., someone was reported to be unconscious on a bus on Deer Valley Drive. A nurse was attending to the person, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

A driver hit a deer or an elk in an outbound lane on S.R. 224 at 9:13 p.m. The vehicle stopped in the median. Public police logs did not provide details about the animal or the person.

Someone at 7:22 p.m. told the police they attempted to pay for parking twice on Swede Alley. The machine did not provide a receipt either time, the police were told.

A loud party was reported on Empire Avenue at 12:57 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A sport utility vehicle was left in front of a driveway on Empire Avenue at 12:47 a.m., the police were told.

On Friday, Feb. 7 at 2:01 p.m., the police received a report that a car was hit in a Deer Valley Drive parking lot. Someone left a note with information about the accident, but the snow made it difficult to read the note, the police said.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 9:40 a.m. received a report from someone on Meadow Creek Drive about difficult driving after the street was plowed up to a certain location. A vehicle was apparently stuck.

On Thursday, Feb. 6 at 12:11 p.m., a snowplow reportedly hit a vehicle on Monarch Drive. Nobody was injured, the police said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12:36 p.m., a ring was reported to have been lost in a “mud spa” on Deer Valley Drive. A police report was needed for insurance purposes, the police said.

People were reported to be yelling and screaming on Deer Valley Drive at 2:26 a.m. They were also throwing unspecified items, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8:01 a.m., a truck and a trailer were stuck on Kearns Boulevard after suffering what were described as frozen brakes. The truck and trailer blocked a lane of travel, the police said.

On Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:01 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have been parked on a sidewalk on Deer Valley Drive.

The Police Department at 1:55 p.m. received a report from Park Avenue regarding a rental car that was not returned. The police logged the case as a suspected auto theft.