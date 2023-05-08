Park City police blotter: Driver ‘Lost and following GPS’ stops at green light

Police-blotter-image-5

A Park City police officer in early May observed a vehicle that was stopped while a stoplight was green.

The case was logged on Monday, May 1 at 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue.

The officer learned the driver was “Lost and following GPS,” the police said.

The officer issued a verbal warning.

Other recent incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, May 7 at 5:39 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver on eastbound U.S. 40, indicating a trailer was dragging chains. There were sparks as the chains touched the ground, police logs indicated. The logs did not provide details about potential traffic violations or whether the driver received a warning or a ticket.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Park Avenue at 2:02 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, May 6 in the 6 p.m. hour, an officer conducted traffic patrols in the area of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. At least two drivers were stopped for suspected turning violations.

Someone at 6:12 p.m. told the police a vehicle and trailer needed to be left overnight on Ontario Avenue. The person was planning to leave at 5 a.m. “so he would just need an overnight parking,” public police logs said.

Water was reported to be “bubbling up” from a manhole on Iron Mountain Drive at 11:11 a.m. The water was “leaking through the yard” and to a residence, the police were told. The person who contacted the police was not there at the time and apparently was observing the water through a surveillance camera. The police categorized the case as a utility issue.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 12:47 a.m. along Kearns Boulevard east of Prospector, indicating the person did not dim the lights.

On Friday, May 5 at 11:45 p.m., a case classified as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 7:01 p.m. received a complaint about cars that were left overnight on Daystar Circle. The police were told the vehicles did not block the road.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on McHenry Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department was summoned to Kearns Boulevard at 11:30 a.m., when a concrete firm requested an officer direct traffic. Public police logs indicated there was a significant amount of construction nearby and assistance was needed.

Graffiti was found somewhere along Kearns Boulevard and reported to the police at 10:15 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the contents.

On Thursday, May 4 at 10:28 p.m., the police received a complaint about cars that were left in front of a Cooke Drive house for longer than a month. One had been there for two months, the police were told. The person who contacted the police also described that “they come in late at night and run their engines all night long,” according to department logs.

An issue involving a natural gas utility was reported in the area of the 1500 block of Woodside Avenue at 10:39 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, May 3 at 5:46 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on Marsac Avenue after watching the vehicle fail to stop at a sign at Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. There was a series of similar cases in the same area last week.

On Tuesday, May 2 at 2:31 p.m., water was reported to be “rushing across” a road in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive. The police indicated the water created a traffic hazard. It was not clear from public police logs whether the water was a result of a utility issue or runoff.