Park City Police Blotter: Driver seen watching movie

On Friday, Jan. 12 at 1:19 p.m., someone on Snow Creek Drive reported the license plate on the front of a vehicle had been stolen. The person told the police it was not clear when the license plate disappeared.

At 7:24 a.m., a turn signal on a stoplight at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive was reported to be malfunctioning.

On Thursday, Jan. 11 at 11:20 p.m., the police received a complaint that 15 people were apparently in an upstairs unit on Woodside Avenue making lots of noise. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 9:05 p.m. contacted the police reporting seeing a driver watching a movie. The driver was at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road, the police were told.

A snowboard was lost on Lowell Avenue at 4:56 p.m.

The police at 4:32 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue that a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

Recommended Stories For You

A stoplight along S.R. 248 reportedly malfunctioned at 4:05 p.m. The police were told a left-turn signal remained a red light.

A garbage can was reportedly seen in the Old Town roundabout at 1:57 p.m. The Police Department said the garbage can created a traffic hazard.

A vehicle burglary was reported on Webster Drive at 8:09 a.m. The person who reported the case told the police the vehicle may have been unlocked at the time of the break-in, according to department logs.

A police officer pulled over a driver on the 400 block of Park Avenue at 12:05 a.m. after observing the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. That part of Park Avenue is a one-way street during the winter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10:37 p.m. someone on Woodside Avenue reported an apartment was flooded. The person was unsure how to stop the flow of water, the police said.

Unspecified debris from a vehicle was seen in the middle of the road at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue at 5:12 p.m. The police were told there was no evidence of an accident at the location. Drivers were dodging the debris, the police said.

A vehicle was hit in a parking lot on Three Kings Drive at 4:09 p.m. The driver who hit the vehicle left a note, the police were told.

The Police Department at 12:10 p.m. received a report that people in cars parked in front of the Main Street post office remained there reading their mail. The car engines were running, the police were told. The person who contacted the police wanted additional patrols. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against vehicle idling.

The police at 5:02 a.m. received a complaint from someone on King Road that "his street is an ice rink." The person had not seen a snowplow, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6:52 p.m., a dog was reportedly seen locked in a car on Main Street. The windows were closed, the police were told.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded on Park Avenue at 2:21 a.m.

On Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:19 p.m., a person on Holiday Ranch Loop Road told the police mail was possibly stolen from a mailbox.