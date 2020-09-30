Park City police blotter: Drivers stopped at 60 mph-plus





The Park City Police Department last week stopped at least two drivers traveling at speeds faster than 60 mph, well above the posted speed limits at the locations.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8:33 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Round Valley Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 66 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph. The driver acknowledged the speed was 60 mph, according to public police logs.

On Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10:35 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicting the vehicle was traveling at 61 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer verbally warned the driver, the police said.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9:58 p.m., the police were told of loud music and people somewhere along Park Avenue. A neighbor apparently contacted the police. The Police Department categorized the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 11:30 a.m. received a complaint from a Main Street business about a scent resembling a natural gas leak from the area of a fitting room. Nobody had become sick, the police were told.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11:43 p.m., youngsters were reported to be screaming in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Main Street. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 10:14 p.m. were called to Woodside Avenue about what was described as possibly a birthday party in a rented house. There was whistling, screaming and laughing, the police were told. The case was classified as suspected disturbing the peace.

A car was reportedly left in front of a mailbox at or close to the intersection of Thaynes Canyon Drive and Webster Drive at 1:10 p.m.

The Police Department at 1:11 a.m. received a complaint about a driver, described as reckless, in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. The person cut off another driver and hit a construction cone, the police were told.

On Friday, Sept. 25 at 10:19 p.m., water was seen shooting into the air from a yard on Park Avenue, reaching a height of 30 feet. The police indicated the case was a utility issue.

An officer pulled a driver over at the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue after, according to the police, observing the person not stopping at a stop sign.

A dump truck reportedly was unable to navigate the upper reaches of Norfolk Avenue at 11:08 a.m. The police classified the case as a parking problem, meaning it is likely vehicles that were left on the side of the road made it difficult for the dump truck.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park, at 12:17 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11:58 p.m., dogs were reported to be “barking hysterically” for two hours. Someone on Norfolk Avenue filed the report, but it was not clear from public police logs where the pets were located. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone contacted the police at 12:07 p.m., indicating “construction cones nearly caused” three accidents in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The person said the cones “need to be labeled or there’s going to be an accident,” according to public police logs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, police officers stopped a series of vehicles in the nighttime and evening hours after observing them without at least one headlight illuminated. The locations generally were along S.R. 224 or just off the state highway.

A police officer removed a deer, apparently a carcass, from the roadway on Royal Street close to Deer Valley Drive at 6:17 p.m. The animal presented a traffic hazard, the police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:29 a.m., the police were told people repeatedly moved temporary no-parking signs on Iron Mountain Drive and left vehicles at the location.

On Monday, Sept. 21 at 11:12 p.m., an animal reportedly “fell through” a fireplace on Hidden Oaks Lane. The person who contacted the police was unsure of the species, indicating it could have been a dog or a bird, according to public police logs.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 4:59 p.m. The victim’s vehicle is used for work, the police said. Someone on Norfolk Avenue contacted the police at 2:22 p.m. regarding cars left on the street that reportedly blocked security cameras.