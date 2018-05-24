Park City Police Blotter: Drivers stopped for a variety of offenses in city

The Park City Police Department on Sunday, May 20, pulled over a series of drivers for a range of suspected offenses.

Police officers stopped 13 drivers over an approximately 13-hour stretch starting at 11:30 a.m. Some of the suspected violations included a driver on Kearns Boulevard with a vehicle without a license plate and at least two people driving vehicles with expired or canceled registrations.

The Police Department that day also stopped two drivers within 14 minutes of each other on violations involving headlights. The first vehicle, stopped at 2:14 a.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue, had the high beams illuminated, the police said. The second one, at 2:28 a.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive, did not have the headlights illuminated, according to the police.

Police officers regularly conduct traffic patrols at times when they are not responding to calls in addition to dedicated traffic enforcement.

Other cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, May 20 at 5:13 p.m., the police were told someone might have entered a vehicle parked on Golden Way the previous night. The person who contacted the police said someone may have tampered with the vehicle and attempted to start the engine, according to department logs. A theft-deterrent system was apparently triggered, the police said. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A suspected drunken-driving case was logged on Sidewinder Drive at 1:42 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

White smoke was reported in a hallway in a building on Lowell Avenue at 10:21 a.m. The report was initially logged as a commercial fire.

On Saturday, May 19 at 11:17 p.m., the police fielded a report of between 10 and 12 sounds like "loud booms" somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A party with loud noises was reported at 10:52 p.m. at a business along Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A traffic accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. on Main Street. Nobody was injured and the accident scene did not block traffic, the police said.

A vehicle was reportedly left parked partially on a sidewalk and partially on a road somewhere along Main Street. It was there for two hours, the police were told. The person who contacted the police wanted the vehicle moved.

Water was seen flowing out of a field off Lucky John Drive and into a gutter at 8:16 a.m. It had been flowing for 30 minutes, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department said the water was flowing at a rate of a gallon each second. The police indicated the case involved a utility issue.

On Friday, May 18 at 10:44 p.m., someone reported a vehicle had been hit in a parking lot on Homestake Road. Nobody left a note on the damaged vehicle, the police were told.

Someone at 5:26 p.m. reported a vehicle had been left parked on Woodside Avenue for eight months. The person who contacted the police wanted the vehicle towed.

The police at 8:01 a.m. received a complaint that a man was sleeping inside a construction truck on Sunny Slopes Drive. The engine was running, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected violation of Park City's rules against idling.

On Thursday, May 17 at 3:23 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have been left for a week on Norfolk Avenue.

A three-car accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. on S.R. 224. Nobody was injured, but the scene blocked the road, the police said.

On Wednesday, May 16 at 1:48 p.m., someone reported a storage unit was broken into on Iron Horse Drive. A lock was cut and the door was damaged, the police were told. It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken, the police were told. The Police Department initially logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, May 15 at 8:21 a.m., the police received a report of a dump truck and an attached trailer known as a pup parked in the middle of the street on the 500 block of Park Avenue. An officer spoke to the driver.

On Monday, May 14 at 9:56 a.m., wiring was reported strung across a roof on Deer Valley Drive. The police said the case was an issue for City Hall's code enforcers.