Park City police blotter: drone buzzes Prospector





On Sunday, Aug. 30 at 11:56 p.m., a water main break was reported at or close to the intersection of Royal Street and Little Belle Court.

A deer was seen in the median on S.R. 224 at 8:53 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs whether the animal was alive or whether the report involved a carcass.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 7:44 p.m. after the vehicle inadvertently entered the Old Town transit center. The police said the driver made an “honest mistake” and did not realize they drove into the transit center.

The police at 12:40 a.m. received a complaint that a person attempted to push a security guard on Main Street and yelled at customers of an unspecified business. The police logged the report as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8:07 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 7:49 p.m. received a complaint that two people were “kind of yelling at cars” and “disrupting guests” at the flagpole lot on Swede Alley. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

Someone at 7:26 p.m. reported there was a drone “buzzing” the Prospector area and that had been seen for a week in the evenings after 7 p.m. The person who contacted the police was on Buffalo Bill Drive. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, Aug. 28 at 9:35 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:34 p.m. received information from someone about that was described as a “gap in steel plates” at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive. The police were told there might be a hazard for someone riding a motorcycle.

A police officer pulled over a bicyclist at the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive at 3 p.m. indicating the person did not obey a stop sign.

The police at 11:48 a.m. received a report of sparks shooting from the motor of a crane on Empire Avenue. The person wanted firefighters to respond.

A person at 9:24 a.m. indicated he was “stuck” in a garage on Main Street and a button did not activate a way to get out. It was not clear where the garage is located along the street.

On Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5:14 p.m., the police received a report of people becoming sick in a building on Sidewinder Drive. There may have been a natural gas leak, the police were told. People were ordered out of the building.

A vehicle became stuck in the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue at 11:01 a.m.

A vehicle burglary was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue in the overnight hours, and the police received the report at 7:54 a.m. Unspecified items were taken, the police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8:06 a.m., a waterworks issue was reported on Main Street, There was water everywhere, according to police logs. The municipal Water Department was summoned.

On Monday, Aug. 24 at 3:32 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue. One of the vehicles hit the rear of the other one, the police were told. An unrelated hit-and-run case was reported on Park Avenue at 1:21 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was in a parking lot at the time, the police were told.

The police at 2:01 p.m. received an inquiry from someone about bonfires in Old Town. The person sought information about open fires in the vicinity of Daly Avenue, according to department logs.