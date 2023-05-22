Park City police blotter: Drone seen close to back door, possibly taking photos

Police-blotter-image-5-2

The Park City Police Department last week received an unusual report involving a drone on the edge of Park Meadows.

On Thursday, May 18 at 12:39 p.m., the police were told of a drone that was reportedly seen several times close to a back door on Columbine Court.

The drone appeared at 1 a.m. the day before the report to the police, according to department logs. The person who contacted the police said the drone could have been taking photographs. Security cameras did not capture footage of the drone, the police were told. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

Columbine Court is a small street close to a large tract of open space.

Other incidents recently reported to the Police Department include:

On Sunday, May 21 at 7:02 p.m., the police were told someone found graffiti on a Kearns Boulevard bus stop. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park, at 12:44 p.m.

The Police Department at 11:46 a.m. was called to a Park Avenue parking lot, where a sport utility vehicle was reportedly seen for one hour. The doors were open, but nobody was inside, the police were told. The department described the circumstances as suspicious.

The police at 9:49 a.m. received a complaint about a “homeless individual roaming around” a Park Avenue property. The manager by the time of the report to the police had already requested the person leave, the police said. The department logged the case as a business assist.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on main Street at 12:59 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, May 20 at 9:05 p.m., a moose was reported to be close to the road along Kearns Boulevard near the Prospector neighborhood.

The Police Department at 6:38 p.m. received a report from Kearns Boulevard, in the area of Park City High School, where a “group of guys” were, according to public police logs, in a vehicle “drinking, causing a lot of noise and trouble.” The logs did not provide details. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 12:23 p.m. received a complaint about music, described as loud, in the area of Park City High School. The person who contacted the police indicated the music “must be in violation,” according to department logs. The police classified the case, reported on Monitor Drive, as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, May 19 at 2:14 p.m., the police were called from Marsac Avenue, where a driver drove past a gate “and when they turned around the gate is locked,” according to public police logs. The person was driving a sport utility vehicle. The police classified the case as a citizen assist.

A suspected violation of Park City’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Round Valley Way at 2:10 p.m. The vehicle was reported to be at a trailhead.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported along Park Avenue at 1:22 a.m. Public police logs did nor provide details.

On Thursday, May 18 at 11:58 a.m, the police received a report of water in a docking area of a Park Avenue building. The person who contacted the department was unsure of the source of the water and said it could be a result of the spring runoff, according to department logs.

The Police Department at 9:40 a.m. received a complaint from someone claiming the driver of a construction truck did not stop at a red light at the S.R. 224-Meadows Drive intersection. The police were told the vehicle nearly caused a T-bone accident.

On Wednesday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m., a scratch was reported on a vehicle on Deer Valley Drive. The person told the police a note was left, but they were unsure how to proceed.

Graffiti was reported on a building on Bonanza Drive at 1:57 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police received a complaint from someone on Daly Avenue at 9:15 a.m. apparently indicating there was noise from a construction crew. The police explained the hours covered by the municipal noise rules, but the person said “they think the construction noise is above the daytime decibel limit,” according to public police logs.

A “bunch of boxes” were reported in the road on S.R. 248. They were to be removed, the police said.

On Tuesday, May 16 at 1 p.m. the police were told a trailer was left in a parking spot at a house on Empire Avenue.

On Monday, May 15 at 11:16 p.m., a Park City bus was pulled over on S.R. 224 after an officer observed there were no lights illuminated.