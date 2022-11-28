Park City police blotter: Elk seen in a driveway

Police-blotter-image-5-4

The Park City Police Department last week received several wildlife-related reports, including a collision, continuing a series of cases involving animals.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:22 p.m., an elk was reported to be in a Marsac Avenue driveway. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal would cross the road, according to police logs. The person wanted “the elk to be helped when crossing,” the logs indicated.

On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6:19 p.m., a deer was seen along S.R. 224 that had been hit by a vehicle. The animal was “in the middle of the barricade,” according to police logs. The deer created a traffic hazard, the police said.

On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6:29 p.m., meanwhile, an unspecified problem involving wildlife was reported on Queen Esther Drive. Public police logs did not provide details, including the species involved.

The Police Department regularly receives wildlife reports and the recent cases were not unusual. The reports will likely continue as snowfall at the higher elevations brings animals down to lower elevations in search for food.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:20 p.m., a cat was reported to be stuck in a parking garage grate somewhere along Park Avenue.

An unspecified type of vehicle was reportedly left on someone’s property on Cooke Drive for three weeks. The person told the police they had been attempting to contact the neighbors. The police received the report at 11:48 a.m.

The police during the 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. hours pulled over several drivers for speeding, the department said. In one of the cases, the vehicle was traveling at 62 mph in a location — in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive —where the speed limit is 45 mph.

At least two people were in the area of a rooftop, apparently in a hot tub, at 1:52 a.m. somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A fight was reported in a Main Street nightclub at 1:03 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11:55 p.m., a Main Street nightclub contacted the police indicating there was an unwanted person inside.

Ten people were reported to be stuck in the elevator of a Royal Street building at 5:48 p.m. The elevator was between the second floor and the third floor, the police were told.

A vehicle was seen unattended on 5th Street outside the Main Street post office at 5:25 p.m. The police said the driver of the vehicle was not found inside the post office. A ticket was written. Two minutes earlier, a different vehicle was seen unattended in the same lot.

A police officer at 3:59 p.m. stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Thaynes Canyon Drive after the vehicle reportedly did not yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

A vehicle was reported to have been left outside a house on Monarch Drive for a three-week period. The vehicle was partially left on a stone walkway, the police were told in the 2:17 p.m. report.

The police at 12:02 p.m. received a report that a water pipe on the outside of a Woodside Avenue house burst. The house is apparently rented on a nightly basis and there were no vehicles in the driveway, the police said. Waterworks officials were contacted.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 11:53 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Nov. 25 at 10:59 p.m., a person was reported to be disorderly at a Main Street nightclub. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing.

The police at 10:15 p.m. received a complaint from a person who lives above a restaurant on Main Street indicating “after closing they play there music for at least an hour if not longer,” according to police logs. The person asked for the music to be turned down, the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A driver reportedly did not see a sign identifying the clearance height at the China Bridge garage at 7:54 p.m. The vehicle struck a pipe and “air is coming out of it,” the police were told. Nobody was injured, the police said.

A police officer pulled over a driver on Swede Alley after watching the vehicle travel the wrong direction on one-way 5th Street.

On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 10:44 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Nov. 21 at 8:52 a.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 after, the department said, the person did not change lanes as emergency vehicles passed.