Park City police blotter: Family ‘destroying the cross country’ trail

The Park City Police Department on Christmas received a complaint about people on a section of a cross-country ski track in the area of Thaynes Canyon acting in a manner that prompted someone to contact law enforcement.

The police logged the case at 4:38 p.m. The police were told a family was “destroying the cross country ski trail.” The person who contacted the police indicated there was a dog off a leash and people were walking on the track without skis or snowshoes, according to department logs.

The police categorized the case as a citizen complaint rather than a criminal matter.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11:34 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive after observing a headlight that was out. The driver was also traveling at 55 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph, the police said. The officer warned the driver.

The police at 10:21 p.m. received a complaint about “lots of music playing loudly” in a building on Deer Valley Drive. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 9:54 p.m. in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way, indicating the vehicle was traveling 62 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph. The driver was also following another vehicle too closely, the police said.

A utility trailer reportedly detached from a truck in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. One lane of traffic was blocked, but it was not clear from the police logs which road was impacted. The police received the report at 1:55 p.m.

A vehicle was reportedly left on a sidewalk along Comstock Drive at 1:27 p.m. The police were told there was an ongoing issue.

On Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:25 p.m. a suspected disorderly conduct case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer at 8:55 p.m. stopped a driver on Snow Creek Drive after observing the vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road and with the windows fogged. The person told the officer they were not familiar with Park City, according to the logs.

A hit-and-run accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. on Stonebridge Circle. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected disorderly conduct case was reported on Main Street at 5:26 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer contacted a man, described as a transient, at the Old Town transit center at 1:09 a.m. The officer told the person he must leave the building after 2:30 a.m.

On Friday, Dec. 23 at 11:49 p.m., a fight was reported somewhere along Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 10:35 p.m. received a complaint about people in a hot tub who were “being very loud.” There were upward of six people and they might have been intoxicated, the police were told. The department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 11:43 a.m. were told of broken fire sprinklers or a water line “flooding the entire street” along Royal Street. The water was apparently seen at the entrance to a parking garage.

The Police Department at 10:08 a.m. was told a “large bag of something” was on the shoulder of Park Avenue somewhere between the intersections with Meadows Drive and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The police said the bag created a traffic hazard. In an apparently unrelated report, the police removed unspecified debris from a travel lane on Deer Valley Drive at 10:04 a.m.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on Norfolk Avenue at 1:36 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11:19 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive after observing the vehicle headlights were not illuminated. The officer warned the person.

The Police Department at 8 p.m. reported four vehicles parked outside the Main Street post office. There was nobody inside the post office at the time, the police said. The officer issued citations.

A driver left a vehicle in the middle of Marsac Avenue sometime before the 2:41 p.m. report to the police. The police said the vehicle created a traffic hazard.

A driver left a vehicle in a location where it blocked a driveway on Park Avenue sometime prior to the 10:20 a.m. report to the police.

The Police Department at 10:07 a.m. was told of people, described as homeless, urinating and smoking close to a restaurant on Main Street. The person who contacted the police said they are “now constantly picking up beer cans” and cigarette butts, according to department logs.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A slide-off accident was reported on Norfolk Avenue at 4:02 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10:44 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported on Lowell Avenue. There was a hot tub on a balcony and a sound system that was “blaring,” the police were told. The person who contacted the agency was in a nearby building, the police said.

The police at 5:27 p.m. received a report about deer on the side of S.R. 248 in the Prospector area. The person who contacted the department indicated there were approximately 12 deer 25 yards from the road. The person was worried “they are trapped by the fence,” police logs said.

On Monday, Dec. 19 at 11:03 a.m., an elevator rescue was performed on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.